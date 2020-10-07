BERLIN — The city council split over a new compensation package for City Manager James Wheeler Monday night with two councilors voting against it, though the package was approved.
Mayor Paul Grenier said the negotiated proposal provided for a one percent salary increase for both fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021. The city manager’s current salary is $110,860 and Grenier said the total cost of the increase came to $3,466.
But the proposal also eliminated Wheeler’s $10,400 annual vehicle stipend and moved that amount to his salary. Grenier said the move would not cost the city any additional money but would be better for Wheeler’s retirement earnings. The move with the 1 percent increase brings Wheeler’s salary to $122,472 for fiscal 2020 and $123,697 for 2021.
Councilor Mark Eastman asked if the city manager is paid when he travels on behalf of the city and Grenier said he gets mileage. Both Eastman and Councilor Lucie Remillard questioned adding the $10,400 to Wheeler’s salary.
Arguing for the proposal, Grenier said over the past year, Wheeler has saved the city over $50,000, temporarily taking over operation of the fire department, public works and finance departments when those department heads retired or resigned. That work was on top of his city manager duties.
The mayor produced a graph showing that Wheeler is one of the lowest paid city managers for a community Berlin’s size. Claremont’s city manager makes $120,000 with no insurance copay, Newmarket town manager makes $118,726, Somersworth city manager makes $126,479, and Lebanon City Manager makes $130,000. Grenier said Wheeler also picks up 20 percent of his health insurance cost.
Councilor Peter Higbee called it a very generous vehicle allowance and said he thought it made more sense to make that salary.
Councilor Denise Morgan said she supported the proposal based on the work Wheeler does for the city.
“You have to pay someone if you want to keep them,” she said.
The compensation proposal was approved with Remillard and Eastman opposed.
In other business:
• With the bid for paving Hutchins Street coming in more than $250,000 below estimates, the council has been exploring paving Pleasant Street and Glen Avenue around Veterans Memorial Park.
Eric Grenier of HEB Engineers said his firm was able to video the drain line that runs under the street. He said while most of the pipe is in fair shape, there are some patches that have deteriorated. He said paving the street could further damage the pipe.
Grenier said there is a possibility the city could slip-line the pipe but did not know how much that would cost. The council discussed doing Pleasant Street around the park now or doing the section of Pleasant Street from Walgreen Drugstore to St. Anne Church.
Councilor Mark Eastman asked about the drainage on Pleasant Street near the park.
Eric Grenier said he had focused on Glen Avenue and had not inspected Pleasant Street.
Eastman suggested inspecting Pleasant Street as well and getting a price to slip line. He said the park is one of the entrances to the city and he would like to see that area paved. Mayor Paul Grenier said he liked the idea and the council agreed to delay a decision for more information.
• City Manager James Wheeler reported the Berlin Regional Airport had its best month for fuel sales on record this September. He said a helicopter company that is installing fiber optic cable purchased over 6,000 gallons of fuel at $5 a gallon.
• City Clerk Shelli Fortin reported the council needed to set polling locations and hours for the Nov. 3 general election. As approved, hours will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with Precinct 1 voting at Recreation Center, First Avenue entrance; Precincts 2 and 3 at St Anne Hall, School Street; and Precinct 4 at Community Bible Church, Sullivan Street entrance.
Wheeler reported the office has mailed out 577 absentee ballots.
• Wheeler took issue with a recent letter to the editor that complained that the city does not competitive bid for engineering services.
The former city engineer said accepting bids solely on the basis of price for engineering services is not in the best interest of the public.
Wheeler said the city uses a qualification-based selection process that is widely accepted because it ensures the firm hired has demonstrated proficiency and qualifications for the selected project. Since he has been city manager, Wheeler said five different engineering firms have done work for the city.
