BERLIN — The Berlin City Council voted unanimously Monday evening to provide stipends to Interim City Manager Pam Laflamme and Finance Director Holly Larsen for extra duties they have performed following the resignation of City Manager Jim Wheeler in December of 2021.
Following a brief discussion, the council approved a $15,000 stipend for Laflamme and a $5,000 stipend for Larsen for the extra work they were required to perform for the last several months, up to and including the next couple of months before the new city manager takes the post in May. Due to Wheeler leaving his post, both Laflamme and Larsen were required to take on additional duties that would normally have been handled by a full-time city manager.
During the meeting, Laflamme told the council that the contract with incoming city manager Phillip Warren, Jr. had been signed by Warren. He is anticipated to start with the city May 2. According to the terms of the agreement, Warren will be paid $150,000 per year.
Mayor Paul Grenier noted that with benefits, the compensation package will total around $185,000.
During the council’s work session before the start of the meeting, the council also heard from Berlin Public Library Director Ann Brungot on the library’s budget. The overall budget proposal from the library is $220,354.25, which is a 4.02 percent increase from the current year’s budget of $211,842.
The board also discussed potential capital projects for the library, with Grenier asking Brungot what the priority would be for the library’s capital projects. Brungot told the council that repairing the roof would be the main priority as issues with the roof, specifically relating to water not flowing off the back of the building properly, is what leads to other repair issues within the building.
Grenier said the city could submit for a Community Block Development Grant up to $500,000 for the roof. He also noted that there are surplus funds available in the recently approved Coos County budget for District 1 that could be used for the repair of the roof. He suggested getting an updated estimate for repair costs for the roof as current estimates are dated.
During the work session, the council also discussed House Bill 1033, which the city had previously taken a position opposing. HB 1033 would preclude a municipality from belonging to an organization that lobbies the Legislature.
Grenier said the city is a member of the New Hampshire Municipal Association, which lobbies on behalf of cities and towns throughout the state on a variety of issues.
Grenier initially took issue with Robert Theberge, who also serves as a state representative, saying that Theberge failed to vote to table HB 1033, which effectively killed the bill.
Theberge said he did vote to table the bill, and added that he worked hard to get additional votes against the legislation. Theberge said there have been issues with votes not being tallied correctly and that he would work to make sure his vote to table the matter was properly recorded.
During the city manager’s report, which is part of the regular city council meeting, Laflamme told the council that bids for the Riverwalk project are due today. She also told the council that the feasibility work for the proposed closed-loop system with White Mountain Paper Company is due in April.
