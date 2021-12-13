COLEBROOK – The Coos County Commission gave its blessing to Les Otten’s latest plan to restore the Balsams Resort in a special meeting Monday morning. On a 2-1 vote, the commission approved a resolution and a non-profit agreement that will allow Provident Resources Group to partner on the project by developing, financing, and owning the 650-seat Lake Gloriette House and convention center. Commission Chair Tom Brady voted against the resolution, noting the commission had just received the documents that morning and suggested holding another meeting in a week to vote.
But Balsams developer Otten described the vote as part of a two-step process and said both the commission and delegation would vote again on a final resolution after some additional details are worked out. There will also be a public hearing after the new year. Otten said he hopes to have enerything finalized by March.
Briefing the commission by phone was Attorney Greg Im, a bond specialist out of Portland, Maine hired by the county.
As a non-profit corporation, Im said Provident needs a determination by the county that the project will provide a public benefit. The resolution states it is necessary for economic development, for the stimulation of business and commercial activity and for the general health and welfare of local residents. Otten said construction of the hotel will create over 600 construction jobs and 400 new jobs at the hotel in phase I.
The documents make it abundantly clear that Coos County will incur no risk. In capital letters, the agreement states that no bonds or other obligation incurred by Provident or its affiliates “shall ever represent or constitute a debt, obligation, or pledge of the faith and credit or the taxing power of the county…”
Instead the proposal calls for forming a Tax Assessment District and financing the hotel and convention center through the sale of up to $125 million in tax exempt bonds to institutional investors. A major piece fell in place two weeks ago when Otten said Goldman Sachs agreed to act as the proposed underwriter for the placement of the tax-exempt bonds. Taxes and assessment on the property will go to pay off the bonds.
Otten said his company will operate the hotel for Provident once it is built. Im asked what happens to the hotel when the bonds are paid off. He said the nonprofit agreement makes it clear that decision rests with the county. He said he suspects the county does not want to be in the hotel business but it could sell the hotel to a third party. Otten said the parties are working on a solution that would allow them to continue to manage the property.
“It’s our intention to work with you to come up with a solution that has us continue to operate the building and to keep us responsible,” he said.
Otten said as the bonds are paid off, any surplus money will go to benefit the local communities.
While Provident will be overseeing construction of the Lake Gloriette House, Otten’s team will continue to restore the Dix and Hampshire Houses and start a planned expansion of the ski area.
After meeting with the commission, Otten gave an overview of the project to the Coos County Delegation, which held its annual budget hearing Monday. Both the commission and delegation met at the Tillotson Center for the Arts in Colebrook to limit visitors to the nursing homes where the budget hearings are usually held.
