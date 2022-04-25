LANCASTER — The Mount Washington Cog Railway Company presented its proposal for its Lizzie’s Station project to the Coos County Planning Board Tuesday night as a conceptual plan.
Cog President Wayne Presby and the Cog’s attorney Earl Duval were on hand to present the conceptual plan.
During the presentation, Duval made it clear that the railway had not yet filed a formal site plan for the project. Duval said in part that the railway was making the presentation due to the large amount of press regarding the plan, following a March meeting before the Mount Washington Commission.
Duval even suggested that board members review an article by Berlin Sun reporter Edith Tucker regarding the meeting.
Duval said the Lizzie’s Station project is proposed to be at Lizzie’s Corner, the location of a monument to 23-year-old Lizzie Bourne of Kennebunk, Maine, who died of exhaustion and exposure in stormy, below-freezing weather in 1855.
Duval reminded the board that the Cog had presented an application for what the railway called a track restoration project over two years ago but the reception from the public and state officials was not what the Cog had anticipated it would be.
Duval said the Cog then went back to the drawing board with the N.H. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, the N.H. Attorney General’s office and a number of other stakeholders to determine what the railway could do instead of the track restoration project. He said after two years of conversations, the Cog came up with the Lizzie’s Station concept.
Duval said the plans would include a new transfer switch, two 500-foot tracks and an accompanying platform. The plans would include 18 custom-made coaches that are 40 feet in length which would include shelter, dining, bathrooms and sleepers. Duval said the plan is for the project to connect to the existing power line for electricity and to drill a new well for water. Wastewater effluent would run down pipes to the base station leach fields, while solids would be removed by rail.
Duval said the railway also intends to install fiber-optic cable, which will be available for use by everyone at the summit.
During the discussion, both Duval and Presby discussed the Cog’s plan to provide information on the flora and fauna of the summit through the use of QR codes that could be scanned by users for a more interactive experience.
Duval said the Cog is in discussions with the Division of Natural and Cultural Resources for a trail along the side of the tracks.
According to Duval and Presby, during conversations with the various interested parties, one of the things discussed was whether there is a way to move something off the summit to relieve congestion.
Duval said this plan would significantly reduce congestion at the summit. He said the proposal also helps promote safe, orderly and efficient management of the limited space available, provides critical infrastructure including restrooms, water and additional sewage capacity as well as fiber-optic cable. He also added that it moves some facilities outside of the summit circle and the investment would support tourism and economic activity and the overall park experience.
Natural and Cultural Resources Commissioner Sarah Stewart attended last Wednesday’s meeting, she said, to show her support for the vision of the project. Stewart said she has been in discussions with both Duval and Presby over the last two years and wanted to applaud their creativity and willingness to hear the state park’s perspective. Stewart said having Lizzie’s Station a little bit off the summit will help to alleviate pressure on the summit.
After Stewart spoke, Planning Board Chair John Scarinza asked whether the state was discussing the possibility of placing a cap on the number of visits to the top of the mountain at any one time. Stewart responded that it is on the list of topics in the master planning process for Mount Washington, which she said she hoped would be finished by the end of the calendar year.
Several members of the public had questions about the proposal.
Jamie Sayen of Stratford said he heard this proposal was going to alleviate congestion at the summit but said he didn’t understand how this would be achieved if it would also bring more people to the area.
Presby said currently the Cog railroad brings three to four trains to the summit every hour. He said in the matter of 10 minutes that could mean 490-500 people getting on and off the train, which causes a lot of congestion. He said the goal would be to bring all of that traffic down to Lizzie’s Station, with just one train going back and forth to the summit with a capacity of 70 people. He said this would result in at most 140 people getting on and off the train at one time.
“The plan isn’t to bring more people,” Presby said. “It is to spread the people out.”
Chris Magness with Keep the Whites Wild then asked Presby what the overnight capacity of Lizzie’s Station would be. Presby said there would be 35 rooms, with two people to a room for a total of 70 people. Magness then asked Presby whether he agreed that there might be 5,000 people on the summit of Mount Washington on a peak summit day, to which Presby agreed, adding those totals come from all sources, including about 1,500 from the Cog, 1,500 from the Auto Road and 2,000 from hikers.
Area resident Roger Doucette then asked where Lizzie’s Station would be with respect to the Appalachian Trail corridor, to which Presby said the AT corridor was down quite a ways from the proposed Lizzie’s Station.
Doucette then asked how wide the proposed cars would be. Presby said they would be narrower than the existing cars at 8.5 feet in width, but that there has been talk of having slide-outs in the cars, which could extend the width to 14.5 feet.
Planning Board Member Michael Waddell then asked for some more clarification on how the proposal would deal with waste. Specifically, he asked whether the proposal would eliminate the Cog’s waste contribution to the currently overtaxed state waste removal system, which it would.
During the conversation, Presby told the board that he was in the process of transferring the Cog’s ownership to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan trust, which would mean the Cog would be owned by the employees at the railway. He said any financial benefit realized from the proposed Lizzie’s Station would accrue directly to employees through the ESOP plan. He said the Cog has already started the appraisal process required to convert to an ESOP trust and that he hopes to have the ESOP up and running by the end of the year, which would make the Cog a completely employee-owned company.
Planning Board Member Tom McCue asked about the waste removal system during the non-active season. Previously, Duval and Presby said the proposed Lizzie’s Station would run from May 15 to Oct. 15. Presby said the Cog will be using an advanced telemetry and filtration system and that the last thing he wants is for any solids to get into and clog the lines. He also said there are some preliminary plans to use some old water wheels the Cog has at its disposal, which will be used to help generate electricity.
McCue said when the Cog presents its formal site plan, one of the things he would like to see is how the Cog proposed to address any safety issues as well. McCue also asked for more details regarding the Cog’s conversations with the attorney general’s office.
Presby specifically said that in negotiations with the AG’s office, the Cog was giving up certain rights it has in the right of way. Presby noted that the Cog currently has the right to put a building in the right of way, which was signed many years ago by the governor and Executive Council and that the railway is specifically giving up that right as part of the negotiations with the attorney general.
The conversation then went to what would be required by the board for plans, specifically the topographical requirements. It was discussed that 2-foot contours are required for the proposal.
During the conversations, planning board consultant Tara Bamford suggested that the Cog go ahead and start the process for a variance on the 99-foot easement as not as much information would be needed for a variance and a variance is good for two years. The project would be wide enough that the Cog would need to seek a variance of the 99-foot easement.
Sayen also voiced a number of environmental concerns about the project and the alpine species in existence at and near the summit, especially in light of issues relating to global climate change. He suggested that the project not move forward until all environmental impact studies are conducted.
