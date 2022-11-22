BERLIN — City councilors expected to set the city’s tax rate at its Nov. 21 meeting but could not do so as all the figures they needed have not been completed by the state’s tax-determining Department of Revenue Administration, a problem exacerbated by fewer people working at the DRA.

As of Monday night, about 41 percent of municipalities in New Hampshire have received tax rating settings, the city council and Mayor Paul Grenier learned from City Manager Phillip L. Warren Jr.

