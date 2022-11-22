BERLIN — City councilors expected to set the city’s tax rate at its Nov. 21 meeting but could not do so as all the figures they needed have not been completed by the state’s tax-determining Department of Revenue Administration, a problem exacerbated by fewer people working at the DRA.
As of Monday night, about 41 percent of municipalities in New Hampshire have received tax rating settings, the city council and Mayor Paul Grenier learned from City Manager Phillip L. Warren Jr.
“It’s a wait and see,” said Warren, of the timeline to set taxes.
Berlin’s tax rate is $35.93 per assessed property valuation. The tax rate is anticipated by city officials to be less when it is next determined, pending receipt of information from the state.
The town of Gorham also has not yet been able to set its rate, Grenier said, based on a discussion he had with Michael Waddell, chairman of the Gorham Board of Selectmen.
The city council also Monday night:
• Heard a virtual update on the Plymouth State University project by students to propose new uses for the land now occupied by the Gorham paper mill lagoons as the mill owner is considering a new option for treating the mill’s effluent, or wastewater, now discharged into the Androscoggin River. The mill is operating in permitted fashion.
• Learned again that money from an awarded grant cannot be used for any purpose other than the grant details in its award. This follows statements made by councilors at its Nov. 7 meeting that money or funds from a grant award cannot be used to lower the tax rate and that posts on social media about grant awards (including the RAISE infrastructure grant awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation for the city’s downtown and adjacent areas) are spreading false and misleading information to the Berlin community at large.
As Warren wrote in his city manager’s report: “There are no grant funds available for assisting or funding the repaving of streets, payment of utilities beyond Welfare guidelines (there are state programs), providing rental assistance beyond Welfare guidelines (there are state programs) or directly funding the School Department, nor can we divert the funds anticipated for grants applied for to these areas. As has been stated prior, grant funds can only be used for the specific purpose or function applied for. If there are grants available for the aforementioned functions that this office is not aware of then please advise — this office will look into them as these areas are a priority.”
