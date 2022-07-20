BERLIN — The city will be working with U.S. Fish & Wildlife and N.H. Fish & Game to address the overpopulation of geese in the city, which one local farmer said has become so bad it is causing significant damage to his crops and poses a health hazard in local parks.
City council members on Monday initially voted to hire a contractor to cull the geese in the city after hearing complaints from Landry Farm proprietor Dan Landry, who brought the matter before the council.
Another resident urged the council to seek more humane methods to resolve the issue, and said a demonstration was being planned.
On Wednesday, Berlin City Manager Phil Warren issued a news release saying, ““After consultation with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service the city will not be taking action this season to eliminate the geese in the city.”
Rather, he said, the city, state and federal agencies would work to come up with a comprehensive plan that will include community education.
“U.S. Fish & Wildlife has several ideas for actions that can be taken to reduce the numbers of geese that have been migrating to the city,” Warren said, noting a public information meeting with U.S. Fish & Wildlife is being planned to discuss the issue, consider options and begin formulation of a plan. The date and time will be announced, and the public will is encouraged to attend.
A statement from mayor Paul Grenier in an e-mail said: “U.S. Fish and Wildlife says it is too late to do anything for this year as the babies have molted. We will take this time to co-ordinate a long-term plan with U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and N.H. Fish & Game to develop a long-term plan to reduce population.”
Landry, whose family still farms the Landry Farm first started in 1860 — the oldest and only surviving farm inside the city limits, outlined the problem for the council.
Landry said when the first geese came people began feeding them, then more and more came and the geese began to overpopulate the area and now they can be found all over the city.
He said the geese eat his crops and leave enough droppings behind to fill two five-gallon cans in the morning and again in the evening.
“They defecate in the riverside park and children play there,” he said. “The geese are known to carry avian flu in lower New Hampshire, so they probably have it here. How are we going to feel if some kid picks up a disease from the goose droppings?”
He noted, “The city put up signs saying do not feed the geese, but people ignore the signs. I have seen people feed the geese a whole loaf of bread.”
Landry said the Department of Agriculture U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2018 conducted a round up of the birds but did not get the ones that were upriver at the time. The geese have since come back and repopulated the area.
He went on to say the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department now says these are resident geese as they are here 10 months out of the year.
Last year the geese were camped out on Memorial Field in January.
“Fish & Game has told me that there is nothing they can do.” said Landry. “These birds have become acclimated to the area. They are no longer dependent on human feeding.”
City Manager Phil Warren said that he had seen this issue in other towns.
“N.H. Fish & Game will tell you that the only thing you can do is harassment,” Warren said.
Landry said he had tried that with gongs, horns, chimes, letting the grass grow chest high, and dogs but after a while they ignore the harassment and return.
Warren said that in some towns he knew of they have hired dogs and dog handlers to chase the geese away but if the handler and the dog leave for any reason the geese come back.
“Harassment only works while you are on the site,” Landry said. “You are building a beautiful new riverwalk. How is that going to look if people are sliding and falling because of all the droppings?”
Councilor Robert Theberge suggested contraception could be used to decrease the population. “There has been some success in Europe using that method,” he said.
Councilor Lucie Remillard said that would take too long.
“This is an immediate Health hazard,” she said.
Councilor Mark Eastman agreed. “This is as bad as the sea gull problem we had years ago. Can we hire the same firm that took care of that problem?”
City planer Pam Laflamme told Eastman that that firm was still employed at Mt. Carberry Landfill, and she could contact them to see what a three-year contract would cost the city.
“U.S. Fish & Wildlife recommends the birds be captured, placed in a cage and then euthanized with hydrogen, said Laflamme.
Eastman asked if the birds could be eaten?
Warren replied that the meat would not be harmed by the nitrogen.
Laflamme said, “These birds have been eating human food and garbage, the meat would not be very good.”
Remillard said, “This is a safety and health issue. Human Health and safety must come first.”
City Manger Warren warned the councilors to be prepared for pushback against the roundup of the birds from people and organizations, some of whom don’t live here.
Remillard made a motion to take $5,000 out of the contingency fund to hire a contractor to begin culling the geese, and then ask for a three-year contract for next year that would be a budget line.
In regular session, the motion passed with one abstention and one no vote.
During public comment Lori Korzen addressed the council and said that she had witnessed the recommended method of euthanasia for the geese and asked the council to at least consider any and all other methods for the eradication of the geese before resorting to this method.
A demonstration outside of city hall is being planned to advocate for the pause the eradication efforts until all other means of doing so are researched.
