BERLIN — The city council has approved opening city streets to ATV use by local residents on May 23 to coincide with the opening of Jericho Mountain State Park and the trails there. But city parking lots will remain closed to ATV use and trailering except for the city parking lot on Route 110.
With the state set to open the state park to ATV use on May 23, the city’s COVID-19 task force provided the council with four options to consider for re-opening city streets. The city could:
1) Wait until after the opening of the park to see how many visitors come and if there is an increase in coronavirus cases before deciding on opening city streets and parking lots. The state would not open Route 110 for ATV use. ATV riders would be limited to the state parking lot at the park.
2) Open city streets to ATV use by residents but close all city parking lots to ATVs and trailering. The state would open Route 110 to ATVs. ATV parking would be limited to the state parking lot at the park.
3) Open city streets to ATV use by residents and close all city parking lots except the one on Route 110. Route 110 would be open to ATV use.
4) Open all city streets to ATV use by residents and open all city parking lots to ATV use by residents and non-residents. The state would also open Route 110.
In opening the discussion, Mayor Paul Grenier said comments submitted to the city showed strong support for Option 3. Among those submitting comments were the head of the Androscoggin Valley ATV Association and several local businesses.
N.H. Trails Bureau head Chris Gamache said the state is taking a phased-in approach and is not opening connector trails into municipalities.
In this first phase, he said the park will open along with the Millsfield trail system. The rail trail in Gorham will not open until the lodging and restaurants are up and running and the Success trail system will also not be opening until later.
Councilor Peter Higbee said he had also heard from people who are not in favor of opening city streets to ATVs because of health concerns.
After studying the matter, Higbee said he believes with the state’s decision to at least partially open the trail system, people will be coming to the Berlin area to use their ATVs.
To protect local residents, he said he believes Option 3 offers the most separation.
He said local residents will be able to drive to the park from their homes while visitors will have to use either the Route 110 parking lot or the one at the park to unload their ATVs.
Higbee said local riders will be able to use the trails without interacting with visitors.
“I think it’s a good safe option for now,” agreed Berlin Police Chief Peter Morency.
Councilor Diana Berthiaume said she also agreed with Option 3 but also wanted to raise the issue of dry camping — camping without utilities such as water and sewer.
She said the city allowed dry camping for Camp RZR but otherwise it is not allowed.
Community Development Director Pam Laflamme said the issue has been raised with the city attorney along with the use of RVs as dwellings.
She said the zoning ordinance allows seasonal dwellings in rural residential zones but RVs do not meet the criteria. She said the zoning and planning boards need to take a look at the issue.
The council voted unanimously to go with Option 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.