BERLIN — City Manager Phil Warren will present the fiscal year 2024 (FY24) budget to the City Council on Monday, March 6, with a schedule of city department budget hearings through April 10. 2023. The meetings are set for the off Mondays — the Monday nights when the council does not regularly meet. In the past, budget meetings were on Wednesday.

The city’s current operating budget, approved last June as the approved FY23 budget, totals $54,463,394. The city's fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.

