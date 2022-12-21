BERLIN — City Manager Phil Warren will present the fiscal year 2024 (FY24) budget to the City Council on Monday, March 6, with a schedule of city department budget hearings through April 10. 2023. The meetings are set for the off Mondays — the Monday nights when the council does not regularly meet. In the past, budget meetings were on Wednesday.
The city’s current operating budget, approved last June as the approved FY23 budget, totals $54,463,394. The city's fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.
The city school budget is the lion’s share of Berlin’s spending plan. Following a “gentlemen’s agreement” after budget strife between the city and school department in the early 1990s resulted in the entities suing one another and other communities looking on in amazement, as Mayor Paul Grenier said Monday night, the board of education will meet twice with the council before the final budget is adopted.
The schedule is: March 13, board of education; March 20, administration/funds/IT with City Hall administration, the Berlin Regional Airport and the Berlin Industrial Development and Park Authority (BIDPA); March 27, public works division with recreation, street lighting, public works, solid waste and sewer user; April 3, outside agencies/community services division with housing, health/welfare and the library; and April 10, safety division with the police and fire departments and ambulance.
Councilors will review the budget and discuss any changes on April 17.
The board of education will have its second meeting with the council on April 24.
The council’s decision for publishing the budget takes place May 8.
May 30 is the public hearing on the proposed budget. June 5 is the first reading of the resolution for the proposed budget. June 19 is scheduled as the date for budget resolution adoption.
All action must take place no later than midnight, June 20, which is 10 days before the start of the new fiscal year on July 1, 2023.
All committee meetings begin at 6:30 p.m., are public meetings and will be held at City Hall, 168 Main St.
