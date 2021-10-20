BERLIN — The Berlin City Council again addressed a potential mask mandate during their regularly scheduled meeting Monday, with one council member requesting that the matter be placed on the council’s next agenda for a possible vote.
The council had discussed the possibility of a mask mandate last week but made no decision.
Two members of the public, one speaking for a mask mandate and one speaking against it spoke during the public comment portion of the council meeting Monday, which resulted in another council discussion of possibly instituting a mandate.
Resident Erica Hoyt who works at Androscoggin Valley Hospital was present again at the city’s meeting to urge the council to institute a mask mandate. Hoyt also came to last week’s meeting to urge a mask mandate.
Hoyt said she works in the hospital’s COVID unit. She asked why the city was waiting another week to institute a mask mandate.
“How many more people in the community are we going to lose?” she asked? “And how many more people in the community are we going to allow to get sick without taking some form of action to try to stop the spread in the community?”
She asked why the council wasn’t looking at the larger community with respect to spread. She said the spread of the virus is continuing in the community and the hospital anticipates within the next seven to 10 days more people will become infected in the community.
Resident Spencer Fortier spoke against the mask mandate. Fortier said he felt that a mask mandate is tyranny.
“We have a right to freedom and liberty to choose,” Fortier said adding masks are ineffective at preventing the spread of COVID.
There were over two dozen people at the meeting including city council members and every person in the meeting, with the exception of Fortier, was wearing a mask. The city currently requires anyone entering city hall to wear a mask in the building, however at no point did anyone on the council say anything to Fortier regarding wearing a mask.
Near the end of the meeting, Fortier left the council chambers, and council members began discussing the possible mask mandate.
Mayor Paul Grenier said he didn’t want to make an example of Fortier during the meeting but urged City Manager Jim Wheeler to discuss with the police department enforcement of the city’s requirements specifically within the city buildings.
Council member Lucie Remillard said enforcement of the city’s current mandate in the city building, whether it is one or several people, should have been done. Remillard said she felt the city should reinstate the mask mandate.
She said she received correspondence during the meeting from a citizen asking whether the city had in fact reinstituted the mask mandate. Remillard said she didn’t go to this past weekend’s RiverFire event due to her concern about people wearing masks. She further said that due to the area’s current Code Red designation such a mandate is necessary.
Council member Diana Berthiaume said she agreed but didn’t want to approve a mandate without having it as an agenda item.
Council member Roland Theberge said he was in favor of a mask mandate but agreed it needed to be on the agenda.
Remillard then asked to have the matter put on the council’s agenda for its work session next Monday. It was further discussed that a public hearing should also be provided for the issue.
During the meeting it was also mentioned that Coos County Family Health Services Chief Executive Officer Ken Gordon and AVH CEO Michael Peterson are in support of the city reimposing a mask mandate based on current community spread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.