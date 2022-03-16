BERLIN — The Berlin City Council spent most of their work session Monday discussing the budgets of three departments or boards: Berlin Industrial Development and Park Authority, Berlin Regional Airport and the administration/information technology budget.
Interim City Manager Pam Laflamme presented the proposed BIDPA budget, which she said is down for this year, as the overall budget request is for $333,444, compared to the current year’s budget of $361,444.
Councilor Lucie Remillard asked about the contingency line in the budget, which showed an expense of $26,000 as of June 2021. Laflamme said those expenses represented work related to the city’s proposed tax increment finance district as well as costs related to hiring a consultant to look into bringing a hotel to Berlin.
Councilor Mark Eastman asked why the budget for park improvement and development for 2022 is $350,000 when only $35,540 was spent in Fiscal Year 2021.
Councilor Peter Higbee, who also sits on the BIDPA board, told Eastman that figure is merely a placeholder to have something in the budget in case BIDPA wants to do a project. Higbee said the budget is not derived from the city’s general fund as BIDPA has its own funds which exceed the budgeted amount.
During the BIDPA discussion, Remillard asked Laflamme the status of the old Woolworth building at 121 Main St., which was going to be sold to a developer who was looking to renovate it with storefronts and apartments.
Laflamme said there is hazardous waste in the building including asbestos and an unknown fluid in a large vat, so the finalization of the sale is still up in the air.
Airport Manager Marcel Leveille presented the airport’s budget. He told the council that salaries had gone up $4,157, as have expenses related to the airport’s telephone and internet. With some reductions in other areas, the airport budget shows a $3,572 increase from the current year's budget for a total request of $196,559.
During the discussion on the airport budget, Leveille told the council the status of the New Hampshire National Guard’s proposal to keep a Black Hawk helicopter at the airport. Leveille said right now the proposed project is at a standstill due to the weather. He said the National Guard wants to do some test drilling at the site.
Leveille said the project cost was originally $19 million, but the Guard was instructed to scale it back to $5 million. He said as the Guard members he was in contact with were out on maneuvers, it would be a couple more weeks before they could present their plan.
Laflamme then presented the administration budget. She noted the mayor and council budget is down slightly, with a Fiscal Year 2023 request of $70,958 compared to $71,058 in Fiscal Year 2022.
Mayor Paul Grenier asked about the possibility the city might have to pay a surcharge under the municipal audit line item, which currently is set at $60,000.
Finance Director Holly Larsen said the $60,000 figure was the one given to her by the city’s auditor.
Grenier asked where in the budget is the cost was for the statistical update that the city is required to do this year.
Laflamme said the cost is listed under the capital improvements portion of the project. Laflamme said work on the update would begin soon.
She also told the council the city’s equalization rate is far lower than originally stated. She said the ratios for property values are as low as 61 percent of actual values.
Grenier confirmed that properties in the city are way undervalued based on sales data.
Laflamme told the council the plan is to push out the city’s fuel bid as far as possible due to currently high fuel costs. She said normally the fuel bid would go out now.
Grenier asked about contracts relating to building maintenance and Laflamme said some of that costs relate to mowing expenses.
She said the city spent $18,000 in mowing costs this year and the city is looking to find one person who could do all the mowing for the city. Grenier then suggested coordinating mowing expenses with the airport as they house the city’s mowers.
In a separate matter, the council again discussed the Berlin EMS contract.
As Fire Chief James Watkins was not able to be present at Monday’s meeting, Grenier suggested pushing the final vote out until Watkins could be present.
The council also discussed changes to the city’s non-public sessions under Title VI 91-A:3. Grenier said that every time the city goes into a non-public session they now have to keep a spreadsheet for public disclosure in situations where minutes or decisions are sealed for public disclosure.
