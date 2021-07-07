City council approves bid to rebuild Watson Street pump

BERLIN — In a brief Berlin City Council meeting June 28, the council voted to approve a bid of $13,828 from Corrosion Products & Equipment Inc. of Rochester, N.Y., to rebuild Watson Street Pump Station Pump No. 1.
Berlin Wastewater Department Superintendent Jon Goodreau said CPE's bid was the lowest and contained the most detailed specifications of three bids submitted for the project.
Goodreau said companies generally don’t like to give quotes for parts, preferring to take pumps and dismantle them to determine what is wrong with the pump before giving a definitive quote. He said the other bids, one for $13,950 from Atlantic Pump and Engineering Inc. in Maine and another for about $16,000 from an undisclosed bidder, were simply to examine the pump and determine what needed to be done.
The quote from CPE included specifications for the replacement of bearings and seals and installation of the pump, Goodreau said.
He added that CPE anticipated that the project will take about three weeks, which was why he wanted to bring the bid before the council during the summer. He said July and August are low-flow months during which the system could sustain the pump being offline for a month.
The council voted unanimously to approve the CPE bid.
The council also voted unanimously to approve a $5,000 contract with Wright-Pierce engineering firm for the scope of work required for the replacement of the Berlin Pollution Control facility’s boiler.
Goodreau said due to the complexity of the current boiler system, the vendors he contacted didn’t want to proceed without engineered specifications for the project.
He said that the estimated project cost to replace the boiler is $90,000, although he said he believes the project can be completed for much less.
The current boiler is 21-22 years old, with a life expectancy of 20 years.
Goodreau said the boiler is still in good shape, but that if it were to be replaced, the summer would be the best time to do so.
