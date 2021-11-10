BERLIN — The Berlin City Council unanimously accepted the results of the city election held on Nov. 2 with little discussion.
The approval paves the way for the winning candidates to assume their posts come January.
The winning candidates for city council include: Robert Theberge with 946 votes, Lucie Remillard with 875 votes, Diana Berthiaume with 806 votes and Peter Morency with 738 votes.
Nathan Morin won another four-year term on the school board with 876 votes, and Ann Nolin with 1,098 votes, Jeanne Charest with 906 votes and Eamon Kelley with 834 votes won spots on the Berlin School Board.
Those elected are to be sworn in on Jan. 17, 2022, as set out in the city charter.
Following a non-public session, the council also approved appointing current Community Development Director Pam Laflamme as interim city manager beginning Dec. 4.
Current City Manager Jim Wheeler announced his resignation from the position in September and his last day will be Dec. 3.
During the council’s Nov. 1 meeting it was announced that Laflamme would be resigning her position effective Jan. 17 but she said after further discussions with members of the city council and Mayor Paul Grenier, she has elected to stay until at least the end of 2022.
Laflamme said she was originally planning to leave to take a public sector position with a firm located in New Hampshire.
“After having conversations with the mayor and a couple of councilors who were concerned about continuity, they asked me to reconsider,” Laflamme said.
Laflamme said she feels an amount of responsibility for various ongoing city projects. She said she would like to have the opportunity to bring a successor on that she could train and then hand off city projects to.
Laflamme said she has enjoyed her time working for the city and the roles she has performed as a city employee and felt it necessary to stay on to ensure continuity in the city, especially due to the change in the city manager position. Laflamme has been part of the committee that has been in the process of reviewing candidates for the city manager position and that one of her roles will be to help the new city manager get acclimated to the position.
In other business, the council discussed several properties owned by the city to be possibly put up for sale.
Laflamme provided the council with a sheet of listed properties including multifamily properties, single-family properties and land parcels for sale.
The multifamily properties included properties located at 422 Champlain St., 767 Second Ave., 373 Champlain St., 426 Burgess St., 37-39 Cambridge St., 96-98 Hillside Ave., 609 Hillsboro St., 615 Rockingham St. and 611 Rockingham St. The single-family properties included three properties that had been placed for sale before but were not sold, including 293 Burgess St., 827 Western Ave., and 212 Glen Ave.
Laflamme said the property at 293 Burgess had two inquiries from interested people while the property at 212 Glen Ave. had been put out for sale twice with no bids. She said that some who have shown interest in properties did not appear to be interested in the lots if the existing homes remain on them and were hoping the city would demolish the structures.
Grenier said he recently took a ride around town to look at the multifamily units and that those units are in extremely dense areas. He does not believe it serves the public interest to put those units out for sale. He said putting those properties out for sale would generate little revenue to the city while creating potentially more expenses.
Laflamme referenced several lots of land including parcels located at 94 Granite St., 758 Second Ave., 155 Willow St., 421 Burgess St., 466 Burgess St., 290 Grafton St. and a lot on Jericho Road that consists of 6.8 acres with only 100 feet of frontage and a variety of topographic challenges. She said on several of the land parcels there was interest from those owning abutting properties. Several council members wanted additional time to review the parcels before making a decision on whether or not to put them out for sale. Most of parcels were tabled.
Laflamme then presented the council with two requests for parcels located on Maple Street and Seventh Avenue. The council voted to provide an option to the abutters of these two properties to purchase the properties from the city.
The council then discussed the Lavoie property located at 640 Hillside Ave.
The site, which consists of three properties, was owned by Robert Lavoie.
Starting in the 1950s, Lavoie reportedly operated an unregistered junkyard on the mostly wooded site.
The city discovered the junkyard in 2004, and the N.H. Department of Environmental Services ordered Lavoie to cease operations and clean up the property.
By the time of his death in 2011, Lavoie had removed the waste material, including 55-gallon drums, small containers and lead-acid batteries.
The state DES referred the property to the federal Environmental Protection Agency in 2019 and a site investigation found the presence of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and lead in levels of concern.
Three areas were identified — one containing about 20,000 square feet of soil contaminated with high concentrations of both PCBs and lead, one with about 500 square feet of soil with moderate levels of PCBs, and a third area with about 10,000 square feet of soil with elevated levels of lead.
Starting September 2020, the EPA removed trees and cleared the site and began removing the contaminated soil and stockpiling it on site.
A layer of geotextile fabric was laid across the bottom of the excavated areas and then the areas were backfilled with clean soil.
Crushed rock was brought to the site to improve access for trucks. The work shutdown for the winter on Dec. 21 and the EPA was back on the site last week and the soil removal got underway this Monday.
The contaminated soil is being transported by truck to EPA-approved off-site disposal facilities.
Once the contaminated soils are removed, the EPA will repair any damage done including planting ground cover to minimize erosion.
Laflamme said the property is now in a place where the property is considered available to redevelop. She said the property is not “clean” of all environmental issues, but it is “clean enough.”
The issue is that the property may now be subject to a court dispute under probate and that in order to go through the process of deeding the property the city would likely need to hire an attorney in Canada to deal with legal issues.
Council member Mark Eastman said he didn’t feel the city should get into the middle of a probate proceeding on the property.
Grenier suggested that the city should not leave the issue hanging due to the value of the potential property and that the city should at least explore its options regarding the property. He suggested seeing what it would cost to hire an attorney to resolve the issue, which the council agreed to inquire about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.