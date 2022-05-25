BERLIN —The Berlin City Council approved a change to the city's OHRV ordinance to give the city the authority to close roads to OHRV traffic.
The city council made quick work of its short agenda Monday evening as it prepared for what could be a much longer public hearing Wednesday over the 2022-23 city budget.
The primary item for discussion Monday was a modification to the city’s OHRV ordinance, which was originally passed in 2017.
The discussion pertained to one portion of the ordinance, subsection 4, as council members considered adding in language to allow the city to close certain streets to OHRV use for a short period of time.
The issue had been presented in a previous meeting when councilor Diana Berthiaume had asked about closing down Jericho Lake Road to OHRV traffic for the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming Journey to Jericho ATV Jamboree to be held in August.
Berthiaume said during discussions with the chamber and the city’s law enforcement committee, there were safety issues discussed regarding the road open to OHRV traffic.
Prior to the change, the ordinance allowed the city to open roads for special events, but had no provision for closing roads. The change gives city officials freedom to do both as the need arises.
After a brief discussion, the council unanimously voted to approve the change.
The city council also conducted its annual public hearing on the budget Wednesday night, but the meeting was conducted after press time.
More details from the budget hearing will appear in next Tuesdays edition of The Berlin Sun.
