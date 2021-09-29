BERLIN — The Berlin City Council unanimously approved an amendment to the services agreement with CMA Engineers of Portsmouth on Monday to add the additional cost of $26,000 for evaluation and corrective action on issues relating to landfill gas migration at the East Milan Road landfill.
The amendment comes as the result of a letter of deficiency issued to the City of Berlin by the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Security, dated June 11, that specified compliance requirements of the city to: develop a contingency plan; monthly reporting to DES and development of a mitigation plan to permanently reduce methane concentrations at the landfill to less than 50 percent of the lower explosive limit at the property line in accordance with DES requirements.
A letter sent from CMA to the City of Berlin said CMA was also working with the city to assist with property evaluations related to the property transfer of a subdivision of the landfill property to North Country Growers, which also included gas migration evaluations.
In a previous meeting, City Manager Jim Wheeler mentioned that DES was concerned with gas migration from the landfill to the property line and that measures would need to be taken to resolve the issue.
In CMA’s letter it was noted that their initial work included evaluations of landfill gas migration including; oversight of installation of additional soil gas monitoring wells, coordination with NHDES and coordination with the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
The additional $26,000 cost includes coordination for well installation for the Federal Bureau of Prisons at a cost of $4,000, design and design report for a gas mitigation system at a cost of $15,000, bidding period services at a cost of $4,000 and NHDES reporting services in the amount of $3,000.
During Monday’s work session, Wheeler said about 40 percent of the cost would be charged to other communities that use the landfill, with the city absorbing 60 percent of the cost.
In other matters before the council:
• The council voted unanimously to set the hours for the municipal election Nov. 2 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
• The council voted to approve Secured Network Services of Littleton as the city’s information technology vendor on a five year contract at $69,000 for the first three years and then a three percent increase in year four and a three percent increase in year five, which would result in a cost of $73,000 in the fifth year.
• The council denied two sewer fee abatement requests. One from a resident living on Poplar Street and another for a resident living on York Street.
