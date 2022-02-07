Carpenter seeks reelection to GRS school board

GORHAM — Jo Carpenter, Shelburne’s longtime school board member on the Gorham-Randolph-Shelburne Cooperative School Board, has filed to run for another three-year term.
Carpenter, who pointed out in a phone interview that she has represented her town on the co-op board since it was established in 2005, said she has served as chairman for what will soon be 17 years.
She noted she had previously served on the Shelburne School Board from 1978 to 2005. Back then, neither Shelburne nor Randolph had an official say in how the schools were run, Carpenter said.
No one, however, has filed to fill the one-year term as an at-Large Shelburne board member, a post that has remained vacant for two years.
When Carpenter was asked whether she believes that becoming a Cooperative District has worked out as well as she and many voters had expected, she firmly replied, “Yes! We’ve developed a real and close partnership among the three towns that has greatly benefited the students and the taxpayers. If this weren’t so, I wouldn’t be seeking another term!
“There’s been no rivalry between board members from different towns; truly, we’re a team,” she said.
Carpenter noted that COVID-19 has presented a great challenge to the school system and all its stakeholders, but that teachers and staff have been 100 percent supportive in keeping the schools open this year as safely as possible.
Two incumbents — Stephen Michaud and Dennis Wade — have filed for re-election to three-year terms to represent Gorham.
Incumbent Gaye Ruble of Randolph decided not to run for reelection, and Richard Umiker filed to run for the three-year term. Umiker retired to Randolph two years ago after a career teaching math at St. Mark’s School in Southborough, Mass. He and his wife, Ginny, have been longtime seasonal residents of Randolph Valley.
Paul Bousquet is running for a three-year term as moderator. Bousquet served a decade as superintendent of Schools in SAU 20, a post from which he resigned on June 30, 2018. He now holds a 32-hour-a-week paraprofessional position at the preschool to grade 5 Ed Fenn School. Bousquet also serves as a library trustee.
