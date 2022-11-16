Toys for Kids program underway

Donations for the Toys for Kids programs are now being collected by the Cpl. Richard Demers Detachment of the U.S. Marine Corps League. Toys for Kids is not Toys for Tots. It is a different program that does essentially the same thing. Donated gifts are collected and given to families with children who would otherwise go without. This includes foster children.

