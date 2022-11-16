Donations for the Toys for Kids programs are now being collected by the Cpl. Richard Demers Detachment of the U.S. Marine Corps League. Toys for Kids is not Toys for Tots. It is a different program that does essentially the same thing. Donated gifts are collected and given to families with children who would otherwise go without. This includes foster children.
Donations are accepted in several forms. The most basic is to use the collection boxes that are in place in some of the area's businesses and other organizations. The boxes are red, with a "Toys for Kids" poster attached and they are usually located near the exits. Donors can simply drop new, unwrapped toys into the boxes and we will do the rest.
Individuals can also donate money that will be used to cover expenses and to purchase gifts to fill in the gaps (usually for older kids). The program is administered by the local Marine Corps League detachment and donations are tax deductible. Checks can be made payable to "U.S. Marine Corps League" and mailed to P.O. Box 301 in Berlin, NH 03570. If requested, a written acknowledgement of the donation can be provided.
Organizations can contribute by conducting their own toy drives or by making a monetary donation. The program coordinator can be contacted at 603-503-0724 to arrange pickup or delivery of donated items and can provide a uniformed Marine Corps League member to receive a check if the donor wants to take a photo of the event.
Distribution is done by appointment only at a facility in Berlin. Distribution will again be at the former St. Joseph Church building on Third Avenue in Berlin. Family members choose toys from displays that are set up on tables and grouped by age and gender. There are limits, of course, and these are explained when the family members arrive at the distribution site. Appointments can be obtained by calling the program coordinator after Nov. 17.
Thursday, Nov. 17
Parent/Caregiver workshop on “Conscious Discipline.” Virtual program. Free. 6:15-7:30 p.m. Advance registration required by or before Nov. 15 at North Country Education Services website, ncedservices.org. Focus on “the 7 skills of conscious discipline,” per website, a practice that helps adults change the way they respond to children’s emotional upsets and challenges.
Friday, Nov. 18
Great Glen Trails Open House at Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center. 4-8 p.m. at 1 Mt Washington Auto Road in Gorham. Get ready for this winter’s activities and update your gear at our open house! Join us and learn about what the Great Glen Trails Outfitters Shop has to offer. We will provide snacks, drinks, ski wax services, and prizes! For details, call (603) 466-3988.
Friday, Nov. 25
The 29th Parade of Lights will march through downtown Berlin starting at 7 p.m. Floats and other participants needed. This year’s theme: Christmas. Anyone interested in participating in the parade can call the chamber at (603) 752-6060 or email at info@androscogginvalleychamber.com.
Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.
Winterfest. Santa’s Workshop at Gorham Town Hall will be a highlight and the Gorham Common Lights will be on. Santa will arrive at the Gorham Town Hall at 6 p.m. This is a free event and refreshments will be served. There will be an ornament making session. Plus, a free picture taken with Santa. The event sponsored by the Gorham Fire Dept. Auxiliary, Gorham EMS and the area business community. Door opens at 5:45 p.m. Use the entrance on Railroad Street. People are asked to arrive during the time slot that aligns with the age of your youngest child; times and age groups: 6-6:30 p.m.m newborn-3 years; 6:30-7 p.m., 4-6 years; 7-7:30 p.m., 7-10 years; 7:30-8 p.m., 11+ years.
Holiday Craft Fair. Gorham Public Library will host a holiday craft fair from 4-7 p.m. at the library at 35 Railroad St. in Gorham. The craft fair will feature a variety of homemade goods from local sellers. The event is being held as part of Gorham’s annual Winterfest. Email gorhampubliclibrary@ne.rr.com for more information.
