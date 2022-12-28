Friday, Dec. 30
Majestic Cafe: Taylor ODonnell (vocals) and Michael Beling (piano). 7 p.m. at 32 Main Street in Conway. Friday Nights at the Majestic Cafe features jazz each week in an intimate setting. The Majestic Café is a 40-seat jazz/piano bar in the storefront next to the Majestic Theatre. For details, call (603) 447-4737.
Saturday, Dec. 31
New Year’s Noon Ball. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the North Country Resource Center, 629 Main Street, Lancaster. The Coos County 4-H Youth Leadership Team presents a fun, free semi-formal New Year’s celebration for youths ages 11-17. RSVP to v2.4honline.com or email Christine.whiting@unh.edu or call (603) 788-4961 before Dec. 27.
Fireworks in North Conway. 9:30 p.m. at Schouler Park in North Conway Village.
New Year’s Eve Fireworks at the Mount Washington Hotel. 10 p.m. in Bretton Woods. For details, go to brettonwoods.com.
Fireworks at Cranmore Mountain Resort. 6:30 p.m. Cranapalooza activities take place from 4:30-6:30pm in the Base Camp area with smores, music, games, C-more the Penguin and more. Go to cranmore.com for more information.
First Annual New Year’s Eve Night of Lights Bradley Street in Fryeburg, Maine. 4-7 p.m. Take a New Year’s Eve Stroll down Bradley Street to enjoy the glow of the festive lights, visit one of the many bonfires hosted by local businesses or check out the outdoor holiday movie. Free. Cash only beer/wine available.
Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023
First Day Hike at Milan Hill State Park. Leave from the warming hut, 72 Fire Tower Road, Milan. Sponsored by New Hampshire State Parks. The well groomed, 16 kilometer XC ski trail network in and around Milan Hill State Park that is maintained by the Nansen Ski Club will be open for cross-country skiers and those wanting to snowshoe. Park staff and club volunteers will be onsite with trail maps and suggested routes for those with varying skill levels who wish to take a self-guided tour of the park and its trails. Limited stock of demo xc skis will be available. Hot cocoa and snacks will be served at the end of the hike. Registration is required; same-day registration is not allowed. One of seven state parks in N.H. hosting First Day Hike events. For more information and registration links, go to nhstateparks.org/news-events/first-day-hike or call (603) 271-3556.
Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
Nordic Meisters Begins. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Great Glen Trails, 1 Mount Washington Auto Road, Gorham. Ski against the clock in the skate and/or classic division, choosing either the long course (about 5k) or the short course (about 3k), or both. The series consists of eight weeks of timed runs with participants’ best age-graded times (up to six) selected for series-end standings. Or, join the untimed division just to get out each week and enjoy the trails. Register directly online at greatglentrails.com. Individuals may register for single day participation onsite only.
Hoot Night Open Mic with Host Jonathan Sarty at Wildcat Inn & Tavern. 6-8:30 p.m. at 94 Main St. in Jackson. For details, call (603) 383-4245.
Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023
Bill Koch League Ski Club.1:30-3:30 p.m. at Great Glen Trails, 1 Mount Washington Auto Road, Gorham. The club for first-eighth graders, is the youth league of the New England Nordic Ski Association and emphasizes having fun, making new friends, and learning and improving skills all while sliding on snow. New skiers must attend the first two sessions, Jan. 8 and 22. To join the club or for more information, go to greatglentrails.com/bkl.
Jan. 27-29, 2023
The Jackson Invitational Snow Sculpting Competition at Great Glen Trails. Teams from all over the Northeastern part of the United States will sculpt throughout the weekend and finish up at noon on Sunday the 29. Spectators can view the entire process, or come or come on Sunday to see the finished products. Go to jacksonnh.com for details.
Monday, Jan. 30, 2023
2024 Eclipse Planning for Businesses, Town Officials and the Public. 11 a.m.-noon at the Medallion Opera House, Gorham. This nusiness planning event will discuss planning for tourism during the 2024 eclipse. Register at gorhameclipse.eventbrite.com.
Send your calendar items to lisa@berlindailysun.com.
