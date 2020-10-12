BERLIN — Brookfield Renewable US has negotiated an option to purchase 3.8 acres of city land for a battery storage project that would harness energy from its five hydroelectric plants on the Androscoggin River from Dummer to Shelburne.
Last week, the city council reported it had reviewed the option agreement with City Attorney Chris Boldt in non-public session. The agreement grants Brookfield a one year option to purchase the land on the east side of the railroad behind the courthouse for $92,000. Brookfield will pay $20,000 for an option, which can be renewed for an additional six months for another $15,000. If Brookfield goes through with the purchase, the money it paid in options will be applied to the purchase price. A condition of the agreement is that Brookfield agree to negotiate a payment-in-lieu-of-tax agreement for the project with the city.
The city council will formally vote to approve the option at its Oct. 19 meeting.
In announcing the option agreement, City Manager James Wheeler said Brookfield will also have to go through site plan review with the planning board.
Miranda Kessel, Brookfield Manager for Stakeholder Relations, said the project would harness energy that would otherwise be curtailed or unused from its five hydroelectric plants.
“Using the latest in storage technology, the Berlin battery project will optimize renewable energy usage to the grid while reducing global emissions. The investment will help sustain local revenue while solidifying Brookfield Renewable’s commitment in the Androscoggin Valley. Completion of the project is expected in late 2021.
Kessel said the project is still in the early planning stage and she did not have further details on the size.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.