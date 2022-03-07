COOS COUNTY — The state’s two U.S. senators are part of a bipartisan push to reauthorize the Northern Border Regional Commission, which funds job creation and economic development projects in northern New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and New York.
“The Northern Border Regional Commission Reauthorization Act of 2022” calls for extending the federal-state partnership for 10 years and increasing the annual amount to be awarded from $33 million to $50 million for the first five years and $60 million annually for the next five years.
The bill would also add Merrimack County in New Hampshire and Lincoln County in Maine to the list of counties eligible to receive funding.
In the six years the commission has been in existence, it has awarded $21.5 million to 89 different applicants. Over $3.6 million in funding has gone to projects in Coos County including Berlin’s Riverwalk, additional clinic space for Coos County Family Health Services’ Pleasant Street building, and Nansen Ski Jump renovations.
The bill was jointly sponsored by U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), and Susan Collins, (R-Maine) and co-sponsored by Senators Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.), Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), and Angus King (I-Maine).
The senators said the commission encourages business retention and expansion, invests in public infrastructure and promotes tourism across the region. To address unique challenges facing rural workforces, the legislation also invests in projects that expand rural access to child care, health care and affordable housing needs. The NBRC Reauthorization Act also broadens NBRC’s ability to award grants to projects and activities to address the opioid epidemic and other substance use disorders impacting the region.
The commission was formed in 2008 as the result of a bill introduced by then U.S. Rep. Paul Hodes (D-N.H.) to help the counties of the Northern Forest region revive their economies. The region has been hard hit by paper mill closures and an aging and declining population.
Originally, in New Hampshire only Coos, Grafton and Carroll Counties were eligible to apply for funds. When the program was reauthorized in 2018, Belknap, Sullivan and Cheshire counties were added to the service area. This new bill makes Merrimack County eligible to apply as well.
“The Northern Border Regional Commission is a key economic driver in northern New Hampshire. I’m pleased to lead this effort in the Senate to reauthorize funding for another 10 years so this commission can continue to support rural businesses, job creation and infrastructure projects,” said Shaheen.
“It is critical that we reauthorize the commission so that it can continue to deliver funding and resources to New Hampshire to spur job creation and help all Granite Staters thrive,” said Hassan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.