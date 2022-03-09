BERLIN — Interim City Manager Pam Laflamme told the council several times during Monday’s city council work session that her proposed budget was merely a “first pass” before giving the council the news that the proposed budget included a $6.05 increase per $1,000 of assessed property value over the current year’s figure of $36.54.
Laflamme said the proposed tax rate would be $42.59 per $1,000, but during the discussion she made it clear that those numbers could change, especially with respect to property values. Laflamme said the proposed budget was just a starting point.
Specifically, council member Mark Eastman mentioned that property tax values had gone up and confirmed with Laflamme that any increase in property tax values should lower the overall tax rate.
Mayor Paul Grenier referenced the upcoming full statistical update to revaluate all taxable and nontaxable properties in the city as a result of a consent decree in a case before the N.H. Board of Tax and Land Appeals. During last week’s city council meeting, the council voted to approve having Corcoran Consulting Associates Inc. perform the statistical update at a cost of $79,200.
Grenier said he predicts the city will see a lower tax rate, possibly even than the current year once the city is on the other side of the update.
Following Laflamme’s brief presentation, councilor Diana Berthiaume asked a question about an increased cost listed under the cemetery line. Laflamme said the city is currently looking for someone to put more time into mowing the cemeteries and that the city had received some complaints from residents regarding the upkeep of the cemeteries in the city.
No other questions were asked regarding specific line items.
In reviewing a summary of the budget, presented to the council Monday, the total proposed general fund expenditure is listed as $40,898,416, which is a $968,828 increase over the current fiscal year 2022 budget, or a 2.43 percent increase.
The largest portion of the increase in the budget is the total school operating budget with capital improvements, which amounts to a proposed increase of $867,543.
In the proposed budget, the total general government cost would increase $212,191 or 5.31 percent over Fiscal Year 2022. The public safety budget is proposed to increase $319,557, or 4.87 percent. The public works budget is proposed to increase $31,797 or 1.03 percent, while the budget portion that includes welfare, parks, recreation and the library is proposed to increase $41,122, or 5 percent. The housing division is also looking at a small increase of $61, or 0.06 percent.
The largest proposed reduction in the budget is under the total debt service and capital improvement portion, which is proposed to decrease $642.267, or 23.95 percent.
Laflamme said during the meeting a lot of work went into presenting a conservative capital improvement budget. She said that the current budget includes a nearly $1.8 million capital improvement project budget and her proposed budget is only about $1.15 million. The code department also has a proposed budget that is 4.3 percent lower than the current budget at a cost savings of $5,660.
The first formal budget presentation by a city department begins tonight at 6:30 p.m. as the Berlin Board of Education will present its Fiscal Year 2023 budget to the council.
