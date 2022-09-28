Starting this week, The Berlin Sun will be published once a week on Thursdays. Since our first day of publication in 1994, The Berlin Sun has been printed at its sister's newspaper in Conway. That era has ended and the paper will now be printed in Portsmouth.
As one of the few remaining pressrooms in the state (even the Union Leader closed its pressroom), maintaining a pressroom has been increasingly difficult. And the tipping point for Sun, a situation familiar to most employers, is a shortage of employees. Finding skilled press operators in the best of times is difficult. In today's labor market, it is nearly impossible.
The good news is that nearly all the content that was in both the Tuesday and Thursday editions will now be in the weekly edition of the paper. That includes health, business, sports and, of course, community and the top local news. And every page will be printed in color.
As the new editor, Lisa Connell is joining us at a time of change, but with the help of a very competent news team, including Paul Robitaille, former Sun editor Barbara Tetreault and new sports reporter Duane Johnson, we are confident the weekly Sun will be a newspaper Berlin will be proud of.
Please forward comments and suggestions to anyone at the paper regarding editorial content and advertising. It will take some time to re-balance the distribution, so if there are places that need more papers, please let us know that, too. And thanks for being a Sun reader and supporter.
