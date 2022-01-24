BERLIN — The Berlin School Board continued its review of the fiscal year 2023 budget last Thursday, with the board agreeing to move forward with the current proposal.
The district is looking at a budget increase of $1.7 to $1.8 million from last year.
Berlin Schools Superintendent Julie King said there are still a number of possible scenarios with the budget as the district is still in negotiation with union representatives.
Board member Nathan Morin asked school administrative staff to confirm that the district will be receiving less state aid than last year, which was confirmed, although a precise dollar amount was not given.
Morin then asked about the surplus funds from last year, which he was told is estimated to be over $1 million, however, the district did not have the exact figure as auditors were still reviewing the information.
At the board’s Jan. 13 meeting, staff presented the district’s administrative budget.
Berlin Elementary School Principal Tammy Fauteux went through her budget and outlined where costs had increased from the prior year. Fauteux said teacher salaries were up 14 percent due to the transition of two staff members who were previously funded through Title I grant funds, who would now be funded in the district’s budget. She also said assistant salaries were up 50 percent, or just over $37,000.
Fauteux said software support was up 5 percent, while printing had gone up 66 percent. The printing increase was only $400.
Travel was up 26.48 percent, mainly due to school counselors seeking to attend an annual professional conference.
Fauteux said supplies were up 31 percent, while books and information were up 116 percent, primarily due to the implementation of the school’s reading plan.
Equipment and furniture costs were down 12 percent, while dues and fees are up 12 percent.
The Berlin Sun requested specific budget information in order to ascertain the actual dollar amounts of increases that were only mentioned as percentages during the meeting but had not received the information as of press time Monday.
Berlin Middle High School Principal Michael Kelley gave a more general overview of his school’s budget. Kelley said the high school’s administrative budget was $342,920, an increase of $20,351, which is due in part to the replacement of microscopes at the school. He said the middle school’s budget is $180,878, which results in a total between the schools of $523,798, which is a reduction of $3,450 from the previous year.
COVID cases
During King’s superintendent’s report, she told the board that the district’s COVID-19 numbers had improved some. As of Thursday, there were 32 students and nine staff members out on quarantine due to the virus. She said the district has been actively testing for the virus and as a result, school testing supplies are getting low, although the district anticipates another order coming in shortly.
King said the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services recently sent out a survey to school nurses. She said the survey showed that 50 percent of schools did not have the proper equipment, although King noted that this was not a problem with Berlin schools as nurses are provided with the necessary equipment.
King also told the board about a recent trip she and several high school students took to the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility. She reminded the board that they had previously approved a course on introduction to corrections and that these students were part of that course. She said Department of Corrections Commissioner Helen Hanks also toured with the students and seemed to really enjoy the experience.
