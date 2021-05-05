BERLIN — The board of education delivered a much improved financial picture when it had its second budget meeting with the city council Monday night.
Superintendent of Schools Julie King reminded the council that when she presented the district’s budget back in March it was looking at an increase of $1.29 million in expenditures coupled with a $2.2 million cut in revenues.
At the time she said she expected the budget figures would change and King reported they have changed for the better.
The district is still working to get qualified families to sign up for free and reduced lunch — a factor the state uses to determine education aid. Many did not bother sign up because federal funds this year made the program free for all students.
King said the district anticipated losing $316,000 in adequacy aid because of the lack of signed forms but has it down to about $138,000. She said there is a bill before the Legislature that would allow school districts to use last year’s number if it is higher.
She said grant funds can cover $342,000 of the $665,263 in school capital improvement items requested in the 2022 fiscal budget. King said the only items that appear not to meet the criteria are bringing the elevators to the two school buildings up to code.
Since the pandemic, King said the district has received approximately $800,000 in mostly federal funding for COVID-related expenses and said the majority of that money has been spent. She said the district expects to receive an additional $7 million in federal stimulus funding by the end of this month.
Twenty percent of that money must be spent addressing learning loss in students. King said it can be used for summer programming and to purchase programs for the next school year. She said that will leave a lot of money left to do some capital improvements and to help the district through the rest of the pandemic.
King noted the city’s price for fuel oil and propane costs are up, which will cost an additional $119,000, but said she thinks the district can absorb that by moving some things to grants.
Turning to the current budget, King said she expects to have a surplus of about $1 million, much of it driven by the pandemic.
Special education costs were lower because of the pandemic and some places not taking students and going remote.
Staff agreed to switch to a cheaper health insurance plan. The district also increased the insurance buy-out and more employees took the buy-out and went on their spouses’ policy.
Travel costs were down with athletic teams staying regional and staff development and conference all on remote.
King said a lot of positions, including paraprofessionals, substitute teachers, went unfilled because they could not find candidates. Grants picked up part of the cost of extra cafeteria help and bus drivers to deliver meals to students. Revenues came in about $240,000 higher than budgeted.
“We will have a very large surplus to return to you,” she told the council.
King said the city is receiving a lot of money from the federal government because it is allocated based on equitable formulas. She said if the state formula for distributing school adequacy funding was more equitable, the city would not be having the budget problems it does year after year.
Mayor Paul Grenier said the Berlin school system is definitely going to get a lot of federal funding but he pointed out that very little of it is for the operational side of the budget. Most of it is for building improvements and capital items as well as helping kids with disabilities. But he said some can be used to backfill money spent by the city on those items.
“It gives us a little breather to get across the finish line this year and maybe next,” he said.
School Board Chair Ann Nolin said there is still some uncertainty over funding but it looks positive that the city is going to be able to maintain a good solid school department without having to cut drastically. She said her main focus is not to cut programs that will impact the students educationally, adding the pandemic has already taken a toll.
The mayor said he thought King and the school board have done a great job managing the school system, especially given the uncertainty over funding and pressure from the state Department of Education.
He said the city is fortunate to have a board of education so devoted to the students.
Councilor Mark Eastman agreed, thanking the district for doing a tremendous job.
School board member Jeanne Charest said the board worked together and monies were spent where they needed to be spent. She warned that COVID isn’t over and there are still things the system will have to address.
School board member Matt Buteau said he was proud of the administration and staff and appreciated the support of the city council.
“And I'm certainly proud of the kids, children, students that have had to maneuver through the even more complexities of the school year, not just the learning part, but socializing, and all that comes with it,” he said.
King said if the district wants to form a building committee in part to guide spending the federal stimulus funds as well as to look at some long range building projects.
To even apply for state building aid, she said districts have to have an operating building committee. The charter states the committee must be made up of equal number of members appointed by the school board and the city council.
She said the school board has appointed seven members and would like the council to appoint seven.
The council decided it would advertise for residents interested in serving on a school building committee.
