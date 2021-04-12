BERLIN — With wholehearted support from staff and parents, the school board Thursday voted to request a waiver from Gov. Chris Sununu’s order that all students be back in school five days a week by April 19.
At the same time, school administration will work on a back-up plan in case the request for a waiver is denied.
The emergency board meeting Thursday night drew 130 people on Zoom.
Superintendent of Schools Julie King said staffing, consistency for remote students and safety are issues in having all students go five days a week.
The district is using a hybrid model with a majority of students in school and just under 30 percent in remote learning. The in-person mode has students in the classroom three days a week. Teachers use the other two days to work with remote learners and for planning. The exception is elementary students who are already in school five days a week.
If the district goes to in-person learning five days a week, that would require additional staff, especially if the school maintains the remote learning option for all.
The governor’s order requires school district to offer remote learning to students with a medical documentation that they cannot attend in person. The district is not required to offer remote learning to other students but King said if the waiver is denied, she would still like to continue the remote option.
King said another issue is maintaining the minimum 3-foot social distancing recommended by the Centers of Disease Control. She said Sununu has said social distancing is a layer of protection that includes masks, physical barriers and hand washing.
Sununu said getting students back in school is more important.
King said she fears that lessening the social distance means when the school has a positive case, more students and staff will have to quarantine and that will contribute to the staffing problem. Currently, the elementary school has three positive cases, resulting in five staff in quarantine.
In recommending the district seek a waiver, King recalled the work the school did over the summer in developing the hybrid plan currently in use.
She said they consulted parents as well as scientific data, sticking to Department of Health guidelines to make sure students and staff were safe.
Parents were offered the choice of having their children in-school or learning remotely. King said parents who wanted remote learning asked if it would be available all year.
State guidance at that time, King said, was simply to “do what’s right for your district and make this work. We’re not going to tell you how.”
Elementary School Principal Tammy Fauteux said she has about 370 students on-site and 107 remote learners. Bringing all the remote students into the building would require them to set up additional classrooms and likely hire additional staff.
Fauteux said time is a factor in hiring additional staff. She said substitutes have been in short supply all year and questioned whether the district could find additional staff at this time of year.
Fauteux said a large majority of parents with students in remote learning want to continue the school year in that mode.
Citing a survey sent out by the school, she said 21 percent said they would seek medical documentation to keep their child in remote learning.
Berlin Middle High Principal Mike Kelley said the high school has classes that are full and have no room for additional students. He said the school would have to look at finding another class or changing the student’s schedule or having the student remaining in remote for that class.
With 138 remote learners, Kelley said some middle school classrooms would not have sufficient capacity if the remote students came back. The high school library would have to be converted into classroom space and students could not use the library during the day.
There would have to be additional buses to maintain spacing with the added remote students and the cafeteria would not have enough seats for students.
Kelley said he was extremely disappointed in Sununu’s executive order, saying he believes the governor is compromising the safety of students and staff.
“And that does bother me. Personally, that bothers me,” he said.
The principal said he was also bothered by the fact the state believes two and a half weeks are enough time to make the transition.
“We spent months last summer, hundreds of hours, mega mega meetings to prepare what we deemed was our best choice for our middle school, high school kids. And to throw that all out by the wayside to me it just doesn't make any sense.,” Kelley said.
Sue Lessard, whose son is a senior, said she thinks the school district has done an excellent job managing the pandemic. A nurse practitioner, she said there was an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the community last week.
While the increase is going down, Lessard said if the community does not maintain social distancing, the rate could go back up. She said she supported continuing with the hybrid model.
Berlin Education Association President Jamie Welsh said he is a teacher and a father with children in the school system as well as head of the 100-member union.
He also recalled the work done to put the current hybrid model in place and the guidance the district sought from medical experts, educators, community, state and national leaders. While not perfect, he said it has provided the best possible result and kept students and staff as safe as possible.
In contrast, Welsh said the decision by the governor was made without the support or guidance of any experts. He said it is a move away from CDC and the state Department of Health guidelines and creates a greater risk to students, their families, the staff and the community.
“I would like to encourage the Berlin school board to send a clear message that we want to be led and guided by experts and request that we file for a waiver due to staffing and the safety in our schools,” he concluded.
One parent of a remote student told the board it does not make sense at the time in the school year to make a change. She said takes time for young students to learn routines and bringing kids who have been remote all year into a classroom will require a period of adjustment.
Teacher and parent Ted McCormick said he thinks the waiver request is a good idea but predicted the governor will not approve it. He suggested the school could maintain the remote option by live-streaming classes to those students.
In voting to follow King’s recommendation to seek a waiver, School Board Chair Ann Nolin said the directive does not make sense so late in the school year.
King said Berlin is not the only school district applying for a waiver. She said she understands 20 to 30 other districts are also planning to file for a waiver.
