BERLIN — The number of new cases of COVID-19 dropped last week in Berlin schools, Superintendent Julie King reported to board of education members at their meeting last Thursday.
King told board members as of Thursday there were two students at the elementary school and one staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 and were in isolation. There were also three students and no staff at the middle high school who tested positive.
She said that these numbers are an improvement over the spike the district recently experienced.
King said Friday the district will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination/booster clinic for staff members and over 100 staff members signed up to get the shot.
King also told the board that the city recently approved the $1.89 million roof repair project at Berlin Middle High School. The approval has been sent to the state Department of Education and the district is waiting hear back from DOE. King said school officials hope of getting the project moving forward before snow flies.
King also reported that the Berlin Regional Career and Technical Center will be getting two vehicles for its automotive technology program.
She said the vehicles are part of the General Motors donation program and were coming to the center from Lakes Region Community College.
The two vehicles are a 2013 Cadillac and a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado, King said.
