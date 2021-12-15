BERLIN — Berlin police are investigating a stabbing that took place Tuesday night.
Shortly after 9 p.m., police were advised that Robert Field, 54, of 322 High St., Berlin was being transported by private vehicle to Androscoggin Valley Hospital with multiple stab wounds.
Based on their initial investigation, police believe more than one person entered Field’s apartment and an assault resulted in multiple injuries to Field.
A search warrant was obtained and the search of Field’s apartment resulted in the seizure of some evidence according to police.
The investigation is continuing and Berlin police said they are following every lead. A release issued by the department said they believe it is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public.
Field is no longer being treated at AVH.
State Police assisted with the initial investigation. Anyone with any information about the stabbing is asked to call Berlin Police Detective Sgt. Wade Goulet at (603) 752-3131.
