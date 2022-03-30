BERLIN — The committee responsible for reviewing and suggesting edits to the proposed Berlin Master Plan received the first draft of the plan Tuesday evening.
Liz Kelly with Resilience Planning and Design LLC of Plymouth was present to discuss with the Master Plan Committee (a subcommittee of the Berlin Planning Board) the proposed plan drafted by her company, which has been working closely with the city over the past several months to help develop the city’s new master plan.
Kelly went through a brief overview of the 67-page document highlighting a few points in the plan before committee members gave their reviews and suggested edits to the document.
Kelly noted that the newly proposed master plan is different from prior master plans in that it is structured by themes, which were presented during several public meetings on the proposed plan, as opposed to the older method, which delineated the sections of the plan by topics.
Specifically, the plan outlined six themes, which include: invest in public infrastructure; improve community health and well-being; revitalize the downtown and adjacent neighborhoods; support and expand the tourism and outdoor recreation industries; broaden the tax base through development and redevelopment; and preserve what makes Berlin unique.
Planning Board member Henry Noel asked Kelly how she approached preparing the plan based upon themes as opposed to topics.
Interim City Manager and Community Development Director Pam Laflamme answered Noel’s question, saying that they were able to cross-reference the older topic system since many topics overlap with the themes chosen for the plan.
Laflamme also said the six themes selected were the ones that city officials heard discussed the most during several public meetings and discussions on the plan prior to its drafting.
Kelly added that in preparing the plan she was looking at places where various topics, such as transportation overlapped and where there might be synergy between topics in including them in the thematic approach. Kelly said her personal opinion is that the thematic method is more engaging for residents.
Planning Board member Tom McCue said he liked the new format and design of the proposed plan.
Planning Board member Anthony Valliere also said he liked the design and that the format made the material easier for residents.
McCue went through several things he appreciated about the plan, including its inclusion of such local activities as the Androscoggin Food Coop and a section regarding trying to build interest in downtown arts. McCue mentioned the need for increased volunteer activity in Berlin and then noted that the plan specifically references that issue. He said he was also pleased to see a mention under the section relating to broadening the tax base of a reference to getting back to having a dedicated economic development coordinator for the city, which he noted was very important to help spur economic growth and development.
Planning Board member Jeffrey Quackenbush went through several specific edits he would make. Under a section in the plan titled "Complete building assessments and energy audits for all existing municipal structures," Quackenbush said the plan should be more specific about what assessments the city wants, including such concepts as heating efficiency, solar systems on city buildings, the potential for combined heat and power systems and conversion to a non-fossil fuel HVAC system.
With respect to other aspects of strategies relating to energy conservation and renewable energy production, Quackenbush said he would like to see more specifics and a specific plan that the city do more to exploit its own energy resources.
Quackenbush also told Kelly that the planning board has created an ad hoc subcommittee to discuss regional energy issues and that he would like to see something about that in the master plan.
Later, Quackenbush said he would like to see information added to the section relating to broadening the tax base relating to the city expanding its energy assets, which he said would help to broaden the tax base.
In the section relating to downtown redevelopment, Quackenbush said he would like something in the plan relating to creating ways to pool capital resources. He said there isn’t currently enough capital being invested in the city and that he is not convinced that tax incentives alone would be enough to spur investment. He suggested the city come up with more creative methods.
Planning Board member Daniel Whittet suggested adding language regarding filmmaking into the master plan. He was specifically talking about identifying locations and other resources for filmmakers that might make the area an attractive locale to film movies and other similar productions.
During the discussion, Noel asked a question who the target audience is for the plan, focusing on the need to have some structure for effective execution of the goals of the plan.
Kelly said once the plan is in place, the city, planning board or another entity will have to decide how the plan would go from planning to implementation.
Laflamme said once the plan is finalized, the planning board can act as the entity to execute the goals of the plan.
Planning Board member Ted Bosen suggested that perhaps Berlin should follow the lead of his former town of Plymouth, Mass. He said in Plymouth, the town made is an overarching requirement that every project of any kind was to be measured by its consistency with the master plan.
Laflamme said one of her eventual goals is to use proposed funds from the state to rewrite the city’s zoning ordinances, which could be done in consultation with the master plan for consistency. This would be one way to bring specifics of the plan under the city’s specific code provisions.
After receiving input, which included several proposed revisions of numbers and language in the draft plan, Kelly said she could get the revisions done in a couple of weeks.
The committee discussed setting a public hearing for sometime in late May, but no specific date was set as Kelly said she had conflicts with the dates proposed.
Laflamme suggested the planning board revisit the matter and set a date, possibly at their next meeting in April.
