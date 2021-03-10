LANCASTER — A Berlin man pleaded guilty to second degree assault, reckless conduct, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child in Coos County Superior Court recently.
Exactly how much time he will serve depends on how the court rules on a motion on pretrial credit.
Under a plea agreement, John Grondin, 34, of 795 Second Ave., received a suspended sentence of two and a half to five years in the state prison, four years of probation, a $1,240 fine, and restitution of $3,438 for the felony second degree assault charge.
He was charged with causing serious bodily injury by striking a man in the face with his fist, causing multiple nose fractures and a subdural hematoma. A charge of first degree assault was nolle prossed.
The remaining charges were Class A misdemeanors.
Justice Peter Bornstein sentenced Grondin to 12 months in the House of Correction one count of endangering the welfare of a child with credit for 335 days of pretrial confinement.
Grondin received a 12-month sentence on the reckless conduct charge. On the second endangering count he received a 12-month sentence with six months suspended on good behavior.
All of the misdemeanor sentences, totaling two and a half years, are to be served consecutively.
But Grondin’s attorney, Len Harden, filed a motion over how to calculate the pretrial credit.
Harden argues that under good time statues, inmates are eligible for release after serving two thirds of their minimum sentence upon good behavior. He said Grondin demonstrated good behavior while being held and would have been eligible for release after 240 days.
Harden said the defendant believes his pretrial credit would have fulfilled his first 12-month sentence and he should be given 95 days of pretrial credit toward his second 12-month sentence. But Harden said the Coos County Superintendent of Corrections has applied all of the 335 days to the first sentence.
Harden said he contacted Coos County Attorney John McCormick but McCormick would not agree to amend the sentence to allocate the 95 days to the second sentence. In light of McCormick’s opposition, Harden asked the court to rule in his client’s favor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.