LANCASTER — A Berlin man is facing felony charges alleging he sold fentanyl to a 22-year old Milan man who fatally overdosed on the drug.
A Coos County grand jury indicted Cory S. Dickinson, 30, of 679 Cheshire St., Berlin, on two counts of sale of a controlled drug. One count alleges Dickinson sold what he what he believed was the drug oxycodone to Laflamme back in April 2018. The drug turned out to be fentanyl and the indictment alleges Laflamme fatally overdosed. The other count charges Dickinson with selling fentanyl to LaFlamme.
Laflamme was born in Berlin and was living in Milan at the time of his death. A graduate of Berlin High School, he had worked at Sunday River Ski Area, as a nurse’s aide at Coos County Nursing Home, and at Valley Creek Eatery. His obituary said he loved playing games, camping, kayaking, and playing with his dog.
The grand jury met last Wednesday and the indictments were released Friday.
• Scott A. Dewar, 52, of 28 East Jay Road, Jay, Maine, was indicted on a charge of driving after his driver’s license had been suspended.
• Kevin T. Eafrati, 33, of 547 Sunset St., Berlin, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug, methamphetamine.
• Tommy L. Ferren, 36, of Pine Street, Berlin, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug, methamphetamine.
• Monique G. Levesque, 25, of 181 Collins St., Berlin, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug, methamphetamine.
• Nathan M. Lunsmann, 22, of 90 Cushing St., Berlin, was indicted on a charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. The indictment alleges he operated a motor vehicle recklessly, striking two other vehicles and brushing up against a 36-year old individual.
• Jesse S. Mason, 30 of 168 County Farm Road, West Stewartstown, was indicted two counts of theft by unauthorized taking (prior convictions), one count of destroying physical evidence, and one count of witness tampering.
• Steve A. Merchant Jr., 38, of 174 South Main St., Colebrook, was indicted on a count of failure to register as a sexual offender or an offender against children.
• Michael H. Morris Jr., 66, of 25 Success St., Berlin, was indicted on two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault.
• Jeffrey W. Sargent, 45, of 499 Guinea Ridge Road, Gilmanton, was indicted on one count of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and one count of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon.
• Andrew N. Small, 37, of 319 High St., Berlin, was indicted on four counts of possession of a controlled drug including fentanyl, methamphetamine, Clonazepam, and crack cocaine. He was also indicted on one count of forgery.
• Jennifer S. Theriault, 48, of 130 Spruce St., Berlin, was indicted on a charge of perjury.
• Robyn Willey, 38, of 13 Marietta Lane, Northumberland, was indicted on two counts of possession of a controlled drug, crack cocaine and methamphetamine.
• David A. Woodburn Jr., 41, of 23-6 Heritage Drive, Stewartstown was indicted on two counts of second degree assault-domestic violence and one count of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon-domestic violence.
