BERLIN — The city is getting a $620,000 federal grant for a new fire engine, allowing Berlin to replace a 43-year old pumper.
The Assistance to Firefighter grant was announced by U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, who pointed out it will all the city to replace a 1979 Pierce Pumper.
“I am thrilled that the Berlin Fire Department is receiving this critical federal grant to replace the fire engine that they’ve been using for more than four decades,” she said. Also supporting the city’s application were U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and U.S. Rep. Ann Kuster.
Mayor Paul Grenier said the fire grant announcement was “icing on the cake,” coming on the heels of the announcement of the $19.5 million RAISE grant for the downtown ice melt project. He credited the work of Fire Chief Jay Watkins in pursuing the grant, saying the city worked for three years before its application was approved. Grenier said the grant requires a 10 percent match from the city but said the money has already been set aside.
Fire Chief Watkins said the grant will allow the city to replace the pumper that in recent years has been out of service for extended periods with costly repairs.
“This new engine will allow us to better serve our residents and improve our emergency response to better keep our residents, and our firefighters, safe,” he said.
The National Fire Protection Association recommends fire apparatus be cycled out after 20 years. Berlin’s newest piece of equipment is a 2006 engine. It is also seeking funding to replace the 1995 ladder truck.
Grenier praised the work of the federal delegation. “This really culminates a very strong effort, the last three year’s worth of work with the congressional delegation and I could not be more pleased for the work that they do for City of Berlin and the people who live in Berlin,” the mayor said..
“I’ve talked with Chief Watkins and Mayor Grenier about how important a new fire engine is to quickly respond to emergencies and keep fire fighters safe, and I am proud to have helped Berlin secure this grant,” said Senator Hassan.
“It’s crucial that our first responders have the equipment they need to stay safe on the job, which is precisely why I work to secure the federal dollars needed to support the AFG program every year,” said Shaheen.
Kuster pointed out that the new engine benefits surrounding communities as well if Berlin is called to assist at a fire.
Two years ago, Berlin received $167,952 in Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to replace 20 self-contained breathing apparatus along with 40 cylinders and 20 masks.
