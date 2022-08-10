BERLIN — The city has been selected to receive a $19.5 million federal grant to reconstruct the entire downtown streetscape and install an innovative snowmelt system. The project is designed to not only make needed infrastructure upgrades but to increase economic activity.
The funding comes from a federal Department of Transportation program geared at innovative projects. Berlin’s project will use hot condenser water from the Burgess BioPower biomass plant to heat surfaces in the downtown — keeping streets, sidewalks and parking lots free from snow and ice.
City officials were thrilled at the news when notified by members of the state’s congressional delegation late Monday afternoon that its application had been selected.
“I am beyond elated for our community and this project will allow us to focus resources on other badly needed areas in Berlin. Today is the first day of the revitalization of downtown Berlin,” said Mayor Paul Grenier.
“This is an incredible opportunity for the city and our downtown. This is a significant investment in Berlin, our residents and the future,” said Berlin Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme.
The project will reconstruct Main and Pleasant streets from Green Square to St. Anne Church, going all the way to the base gravel to install the snow-melt system. Sidewalks, parking lots, two bridges will be rehabilitated or reconstructed and sections of the aging drainage infrastructure will be replaced.
Grenier said the city will provide $972,000 in in-kind services replacing water and sewer. But he said the project will provide the city with new streets, sidewalks and subsurface infrastructure in the downtown. Grenier said a concrete culvert /bridge on lower Main Street is breaking down and the estimated cost to replace it is $3 million — that will be absorbed in the project.
The city is hoping the project will make the downtown safer by keeping streets and sidewalks free of ice and snow in the winter and eliminate the cost of plowing and sanding there. The belief is the lack of icy snowy streets and sidewalks will attract both businesses and visitors to the downtown.
A big part of the project is the partnership with Burgess Biopower. The city will use hot condenser water from the biomass plant, pump it across the river on a new pipe bridge, circulate it through the downtown to heat surfaces and return the cooled water to the plant to be used again. The city is looking at heating approximately 381,000 square feet which is about 8 percent of the waste heat that the plant currently releases into the atmosphere.
Burgess BioPower spokeswoman Sarah Boone said her company was thrilled to hear the project got funded and looks forward to working with the city.
“It is also a great way to demonstrate how biomass technology can continue to advance and provide thermal energy to host communities and industries. Berlin has taken great strides to embrace a renewable future while honoring its history as the ‘City that Trees Built’,” Boone said.
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) said the project will have a regional impact and will be a boon to the entire North Country. She said as the paper industry declined, strong local leadership has helped spur innovative concepts.
“I was thrilled to advocate for this grant and I look forward to seeing these federal resources make their way to Berlin so this project can move ahead,” said Shaheen, a senior member of the Senate Appropriation Committee.
“The street and sidewalk snow melting system is critical for Berlin’s tourism industry, and it’s exciting that it will be powered by green, renewable energy, which is better in the long run for our communities and our economy,” said U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.).
U.S. Rep. Ann Kuster (D-N.H.) said she looks forward to seeing the innovative project in action.
“I am committed to pushing for projects to spur economic development and foster vibrant communities in the North Country and throughout New Hampshire,” she said.
The city has applied several times for the grant program, which was originally put together by then City Manager James Wheeler.
Hassan told city officials she spoke with Secretary of Transportation Peter Buttigieg and Buttigieg told the senator he was impressed with the city’s application. He said there were 900 applications totaling $13 billion in requests. He said total funding was $2 billion so a majority of the applications were denied.
A municipal snowmelt has operated in Holland, Mich., since the 1980s, heating about 10 acres with plans to expand it.
Laflamme noted the city’s recent master plan update had building back the core of the downtown as a high priority.
Both Grenier and Laflamme expressed their gratitude to the Congressional delegation for its support for the city’s application.
“I want to thank Sens. Shaheen and Hassan as well as Congresswoman Kuster and Congressman Pappas for their hard work and advocacy on our behalf. This will completely change the landscape to the entrance to our great city,” he said.
