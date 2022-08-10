Burgess biopower plant.jpg
The 75-megawatt Burgess BioPower biomass plant in Berlin is the largest producer of renewable energy in New England according to the company. (FILE PHOTO)

BERLIN — The city has been selected to receive a $19.5 million federal grant to reconstruct the entire downtown streetscape and install an innovative snowmelt system. The project is designed to not only make needed infrastructure upgrades but to increase economic activity.

The funding comes from a federal Department of Transportation program geared at innovative projects. Berlin’s project will use hot condenser water from the Burgess BioPower biomass plant to heat surfaces in the downtown — keeping streets, sidewalks and parking lots free from snow and ice.

