BERLIN — Berlin and Gorham schools will reopen from February vacation in remote learning for one week before returning to their hybrid models.
The Berlin school board spent considerable time discussing the issue at its meeting Thursday before deciding to join Gorham schools reopening in remote mode. School vacation runs the week of Feb. 22.
Superintendent of Schools Julie King reported that surveys sent out to parents and staff drew a large response and a majority favored remote although she noted there were strong opinions on both sides. King said there were over 500 responses from parents and 64 percent favored opening in remote. Seventy-two percent of teachers chose remote.
While there was strong sentiment returning in hybrid mode with most students in-school, King said most are scared that there will be an increase in positive cases because of people traveling or gathering over vacation. She said the school considered requiring just those that traveled to come back in remote but decided not all would be truthful because of child care issues or they don’t want to quarantine.
King was asked by the board if the district was going to set up supervised remote pods for elementary school children of essential workers as they did after Christmas vacation. She said the district will but the pods would have to be more structured to limit the number of students as they turned out to be very labor intensive. King observed there is little transmission of the coronavirus in school – most positive cases she said stem from a student picking up the virus from a family member or relative. After the holidays, there was a significant spike in COVID-19 cases in the community and being in remote mode helped prevent exposures in the school systems. King said exposed staff and students have to quarantine which creates staffing shortages.
Board member Matt Buteau said he felt the board needed to decide at that night’s meeting so parents would have time to make arrangements to have students at home, doing their classes remotely.
New elected Board Chair Ann Nolin said there was no decision that would please everybody. She noted the district collected a lot of feedback through the survey. Board member Louise Valliere said the majority of parents and staff want to reopen in remote and the board voted to follow the majority view.
The board agreed to postpone a decision on the April vacation, hoping the national vaccination program will reduce positive COVID-19 cases across the country.
