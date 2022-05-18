HART’S LOCATION — Efforts to extinguish the 106-acre Bemis Fire, which started Saturday, in Crawford Notch and nearby private lands continued Wednesday, according to the U.S Forest Service.
Named for Bemis Brook, which is located in the area, the fire continues to burn on steep rocky slopes with challenging terrain for firefighters as they work to construct and improve firelines.
"The status of fire growth remains at 106 acres and it is now 45 percent contained. Temperatures are expected to reach 60 degrees today with northwest winds gusting to 38 mph. Minimum relative humidity values are predicted to be 26 percent. Higher winds today have modified operations in some areas due to safety concerns related to hazardous snags and residual elevated tree hazards from prior ice storms. Additional beneficial rain showers are predicted for the region tomorrow," said an update released Wednesday afternoon by the White Mountain National Forest.
No buildings have been impacted by the fire.
The incident is being managed under unified command by the White Mountain National Forest and the New Hampshire Division of Forests and Lands-Forest Protection Bureau.
Fifty-eight firefighters are supporting the effort, with additional resources available if required. They are clearing the forest of flammable materials such as dead trees and brush in order to deprive the fires of fuel.
As of Tuesday, the fire was said to be 45 percent contained.
The fire has been split into three divisions for management purposes.
Division A is the northern most fire and the largest at approximately 58 acres. Division B is located adjacent to and south of Bemis Brook and is approximately 15 acres. Division C is the southernmost fire area and is mapped at approximately 33 acres.
On Wednesday, officials said unburned areas remain interspersed between Divisions A, B and C.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. Anyone with leads for the investigation may call Capt. Mike Matson with the N.H. Division of Forests & Lands at (603) 227-8731 or email michael.j.matson@dncr.nh.gov.
“We are especially interested in any photos or observations from individuals who were in a position to witness the fire activity, smoke or flames between 10:30 am-11:30 am on the morning of May 14, 2022,” said Matson.
“We greatly appreciate the valuable assistance of the Red Cross and generous donations of food and water from Ya Ya’s Restaurant in the town of Carroll, Cabin Fever and Bart’s Deli in Bartlett, in support of our firefighters,” stated Capt. Adrian Reyes with the N.H. Forest Protection Bureau. “It is wonderful to receive this level of support from our area businesses.”
Frankenstein Cliffs, Arethusa Falls Trail and Ripley Falls Trail, located in Crawford Notch State Park, remain closed until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.