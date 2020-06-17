BERLIN — Bear sightings in the city are common this spring and officials believe people’s trash habits are largely responsible for the roaming bears.
Berlin police reported on their Facebook page that they have received numerous calls regarding bears out and about the city and urge residents to leave them alone.
“If you haven’t left them any food sources, they will eventually wander off to try and find another one,” the department recommends.
The matter ended up on the city council agenda Monday night, where City Manager James Wheeler reported that people are putting their garbage out the night before trash pickup and the bears are feasting on it.
Not only is putting your garbage out overnight a city violation that can result in a fine, it also is not good for the bears, he said.
It may be a treat to see the large bruins but they can cause a lot of damage trying to reach a food source.
There have been reports of bears breaking into sheds and cars because they smelled food inside. If successful, the bear is likely to return and become a nuisance bear and eventually N.H. Fish and Game may be forced to relocate the animal. The wildlife agency’s webpage states bears that are fed deliberately quickly learn “unbearlike” behavior and that can have deadly results for the bear.
Councilor Roland Theberge, who asked to put the issue on the agenda, said people need to learn to put their garbage out the morning of the day it is picked up.
He said at this time of year, it is bears getting into rubbish. But he warned next come racoons and then skunks.
Mayor Paul Grenier said the city ordinance specifically forbids putting garbage out the night before pickup. He said the city's Public Works Department starts garbage pickup shortly after 7 a.m., so residents should not put their garbage out before 6:30 a.m. on pick-up day for their precinct.
Wheeler said if a bear gets into someone’s garbage and scatters it around, it is the resident’s responsible to pick it up. He said it is not Public Work’s job to clean up after a bear.
Councilor Lucie Remillard said it also is time for people to bring in bird feeders because they can attract bears. Fish and Game recommends removing bird feeders by April 1.
Other Fish and Game recommendations include securing garbage in airtight containers inside your garage or shed, double bagging and using of ammonia will help reduce odors that attract bears, and using adequately sized containers that can hold all your garbage so there is none overflowing.
Bears have a keen sense of smell so rinse out dumpsters and containers with a hose and a little ammonia if necessary. Residents should also pick up any litter or trash around their property and avoid keeping food wrappers around.
In addition to keeping garbage secure, Fish and Game notes it is also a good idea to keep barbecue grills clean and not leave pet food outside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.