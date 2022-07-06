Attorney on school funding lawsuit has Berlin roots

BERLIN — Natalie Laflamme was pre-kindergarten back in the '90s when the state Supreme Court ruled the state’s school funding system was unconstitutional. Twenty-five years later the case is back before the court system and the Berlin native is one of the attorneys arguing against the state.
Three taxpayers in Plymouth and Penacook filed suit in Grafton Superior Court last month, arguing the state has failed to abide by the court decision to develop an equitable funding system.
Two of the lead lawyers from the original lawsuit, John Tobin and Andru Volinsky, are representing the plaintiffs. Joining them is Laflamme, who went through the Berlin public school system, graduating as valedictorian of her class. She then went on to graduate from Georgetown University and Duke University School of Law.
In the original education lawsuit, the court ruled the New Hampshire constitution requires the state to provide an adequate education to every child and to fund the cost of that education by taxes that are equal in valuation and uniform in rate. The new suit points out that for the 2020-21 school year, that state provided school districts with approximately $4,597 per student in adequacy funding. N.H. Department of Education figures show the average cost per student was $18,434. The gap between the actual cost and the state’s adequacy funding falls on the property tax payer through the local and state education part of their property tax bill.
Laflamme said the new lawsuit focuses on the impact the current funding system has on taxpayers and businesses.
“Because of the great disparities in property wealth among school districts, these local taxes are levied at rates that vary widely from school district to school district, thus imposing disproportionate tax rates on property owners across the state,” the suit notes.
Laflamme pointed to the unincorporated place of Millsfield which raises more money that it needs and actually has a negative tax rate.
As a student, Laflamme experienced first-hand how poor communities like Berlin struggle to provide a quality education. Her mother, Martha Laflamme, was on the school board and she watched her plead for the school budget. She said the city cut other parts of its budget to maintain a quality education system but Berlin’s tax rate is still among the highest in the state.
Laflamme said Berlin is not the only community hurt by the current system. She said a lot of towns are getting shorted by the state.
“It’s the taxpayer that bears the burden,” she said.
Laflamme pointed out that the high tax rate makes it hard to attract young families and businesses. Berlin also has a large number of retirees living on limited incomes who fear they won’t be able to pay their property taxes.
Appreciative of the sacrifices the community made for the school system, Laflamme said working on the lawsuit is a way for her to give back.
After college, she clerked for N.H. Supreme Court Justice Robert Lynn and then spent three years at a Concord law firm before opening up a sole practice in Concord. About four years ago, she met Attorney John Tobin, who also has a Berlin connection. Tobin was a Legal Aid attorney in the city for ten years back in 1975 and has said he first saw the inequity of the state’s property tax system while in Berlin.
He enlisted Laflamme to assist in putting together an amicus brief for the Con-Val lawsuit filed in 2019 over the state’s obligation to adequately fund education. Volinsky was a lead attorney on that suit. Tobin and Laflamme got 26 school districts, including Berlin, to sign the supporting brief along with the N.H. School Boards Association. That suit is still pending.
In her private practice, Laflamme does civil litigation, business law, appeals, employment, and estate planning, with a particular focus on working with young adults and first-time legal clients. She is also an adjunct professor at the UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law, where she teaches legal analysis and writing.
