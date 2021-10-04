Artists show their skills in Gorham

GORHAM — Local and out of town artists work was on display in three locations in Gorham Friday night.
At the Medallion Theater at the Gorham Town Hall, 32 art pieces were on display. O’Brian Murphy, who serves on the Medallion Theater committee, said the committee started an art subcommittee which consists of himself and Jean and Bill Scolere and a few others. The art committee wanted to use the space to encourage local artists, Murphy said.
“We have had five shows so far, of one or two artists, and we wanted to open it up to artists throughout the region,” Murphy said. “There are 15 artists on display with 32 pieces to view. The pictures are acrylics, pastels, watercolors, oil, collages and other styles.
“This show will be up until January then we want to set up another show for another six months. Anyone in the North country can apply and by that, we mean from Conway north. We may do a photography show as there are many good photographers in the area. We hope to encourage the arts in the Androscoggin Valley. We live in such a beautiful area, why aren’t we celebrating that in art?” he said.
At newly opened gallery on Dermody Road, owner Tadhg Slater said, “This month we wanted to go with a Halloween theme. We feature both local and non-local artists. We want to showcase local artists but also want to expose our local people to artist from outside the area.”
The artist Slater is displaying for the month of October is Daniel O’Connell from Salem, Mass.
“O’Connell can’t be with us as he is having a show in Salem,” Slater said. “People can view O’Connell’s work at Dermody Road during normal business hours Sunday through Wednesday from 7 in the morning until 3 in the afternoon and from Wednesday for the rest of the week from seven in the morning until five in the afternoon.”
On Exchange Street, Deidre Blais is showcasing different types of art in her Three Sisters Gallery from Tarot card reader Christine Lefebvre to jewelry designer Laura Jamison. Lefebvre said she was doing readings for donations only.
“I am trying to take away the fear from tarot reading the general public has.” Lefebvre from Berlin said, “I don’t tell the future, the cards are to be used only as a guide.”
Robin Henne from Shelburne displayed her knitted goods.
“I have been knitting for 25 and made so much, my family could not use them anymore,” Henne said. “So, I sell these in shops and online. I usually make up my own patterns but do follow others, but I sometimes alter other patterns, so they are a little more mine. I am not great at following directions. I take pictures of things and my surrounding and make patterns from what I see around me.”
Laura Jamison from Berlin does a traditional older style of earrings. She works at home now since “Assemble” closed.
“I have a studio at home,” Jamison said. “My jewelry is here on display at Three Sisters all the time. I can do designs that other people bring me. Robin Henne brought me some silverware that no one wanted to use as silverware, so I was able to change it and use it to make some of my jewelry. I like the idea of reusing things. I don’t do repairs, only original items.”
Laura and Robin’s art and other artisans can be viewed at the Three Sisters art gallery in Gorham from Wednesday through Saturday from 10 in the morning until 5 in the afternoon.
