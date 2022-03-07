BERLIN — Messiah McMaster is alleged to have set his neighbors’ house on fire last week because he was upset over a snow blowing incident a year ago according to testimony at his arraignment in Coos Superior Court in Lancaster on Monday.
McMaster, 37, of 1553 Main St. in Berlin, is charged with a felony count of arson at the 1545 Main St. home of Janet and Richard Chevarie on Feb. 28.
The Chevaries were away on vacation at the time of the fire.
Arguing that McMaster should be kept in preventative detention, Coos County Attorney John McCormick said the two neighbors had a prior history.
He said Chevarie said McMaster was upset that he blew snow on him and McMaster had a protective order against Chevarie that recently expired.
The county attorney said McMaster’s brother in Georgia reported to authorities there that he had received a call from McMaster telling him he had burned down the Chevarie house. Georgia officials notified Berlin police.
Two days after the fire, the words “God Kills” was spray painted on the Chevarie house and a car in the yard in orange paint. He said there was a spray-painted tag with the same phrase on a house on Iceland Street where McMaster had a dispute with the owner.
In executing a search of McMaster’s house, McCormick said police found orange paint and a receipt showing it was purchased right after the fire.
The county attorney also said that McMaster had a significant criminal record and argued he should not be allowed out on bail.
“We believe that the state has made a strong showing by clear and convincing evidence of a danger, you know, really when someone’s willing or are capable of targeting in this fashion. It’s terrifying, frankly,” he concluded.
Representing McMaster, Public Defender Hanna Kinne said her client travels for work and was not even in the state on Feb. 28. She pointed out much of the evidence cited by the county attorney was circumstantial and nothing pointed to him intentionally setting the fire.
She said her client had a number of prior misdemeanor convictions but nothing since 2006. She said he had no felony record or any violent criminal charges.
Noting he has a wife and five children, Kinne requested personal recognizance bail.
Coos Superior Court Justice Peter Bornstein said he had read over the arrest affidavit and agreed with the county attorney’s position that McMaster should remain in preventative detention.
The fire at the Chevarie residence was fully involved when Berlin firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 28. In bitter temperatures and strong winds, firefighters battled the fire for three hours to get it under control.
Berlin police department, with assistance from the N.H. State Fire Marshal’s office and the Coos County Sheriff’s Department, arrested McMaster without incident Friday. He was held in preventative detention at the Coos County Jail in West Stewartstown.
Berlin police thanked the public for its assistance, noting the department had received a number of calls about the case. Noting the investigation is ongoing, it asked anyone with information to call Detective Eric Benjamin at (603) 752-3131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.