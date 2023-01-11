BERLIN —The proposed FY24 school district budget — in its early stage — is $22.7 million, a $1.7 million increase from the budget approved for this year. The increase is due to an increase in salaries and benefits, King told the school board, school principals and attendees of its Jan. 5 meeting.
“As you know, it’s a very fluid process,” said Superintendent Julie King.
Revenues are up, “a small increase, very small, that’s a good thing,” said King.
The school board will meet twice over the next few months with the Berlin City Council on March 13 and April 24. On March 6, City Manager Phillip L. Warren Jr. will present the FY24 budget to the city council. The school board hopes to reduce any contention between it and city officials as the school budget is hammered out. The meetings will be held at City Hall, starting at 6:30 p.m.
In New Hampshire, school funding relies heavily and primarily on local property taxes to pay for public education; the state’s share toward education is far less.
It is a reason why the board of education will meet twice with the city council to iron out the budget. In Berlin, most of the property taxes to pay for its schools will come from residential property taxpayers.
Retaining and hiring employees to fill vacancies across all school departments is a topic King spoke of last week, along with the early stage of next year’s school budget.
“There are a lot of key positions that are leaving in the next few years,” King said, adding that workforce issues must be addressed.
Getting students to and from school is a key part of planning the district’s transportation budget, as is someone to maintain buses and train bus drivers. At SAU 3, this trifecta exists, according to King. The district’s transportation director, Tom Sutton, was not at the meeting and it was his role that King was talking about. There was no mention that he would not continue in that role.
“Those three things are very rare,” King said of his work abilities.
“This will be hard to fill; no one on staff now to fill this position,” she said.
King wants to create an assistant position for a bus mechanic and driver.
“Grow your own in preparation for what’s coming,” said King.
Following the same strategy for the custodial staff is needed, she said. A plan to hire and prepare for the positions that will be left vacant as school employees retire. Training from within will save money on contracted custodial services.
For other school district jobs that will need filling in the future, King suggested an in-house staff notice be created for those who want to try out a new job in the schools, or who want to grow or move in our district “because we like to keep our employees.”
Staffing additions eyed for next year’s budget include a second assistant principal for Berlin Elementary School and hiring a social worker.
The school district is out of grant-funded opportunities, she said. This position may need to be grant funded.
“There’s a need, so we want to put that in our local budget,” King said.
