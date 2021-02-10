CONWAY — A man and woman who had allegedly driven a stolen SUV to Walmart, where they were arrested for shoplifting Monday then stole a truck from a Conway gas station Wednesday morning before taking police on a chase through Jackson that ended in a crash in Gorham, Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei said.
On Monday night, at about 10:33 p.m., Conway Police Sgt. Jaymes Lapoint was dispatched to the North Conway Walmart for a report that a man later identified as Michael Deveno, 52, of Franklin was attempting to steal merchandise from the store.
Conway patrol officer Morganne Sterl located Melanie Michael, 41, of Northfield, in the parking lot of Walmart. Police said she had arrived with Deveno in a 2018 Honda CR-V that officers believe to have been recently stolen in Concord.
Deveno and Michael were charged with felony receiving stolen property. Deveno was also charged with felony willful concealment (theft). Mattei said the latter charge was brought as a felony "based upon his extensive criminal history, which includes several prior convictions for theft," said Mattei
Deveno and Michael were bailed Tuesday afternoon and released on personal recognizance. Early Wednesday they were once again the subject of a police dispatch call.
At 6:40 a.m., officers were summoned to the North Conway Irving gas station for a report of a red Toyota Tacoma pickup that had been stolen from the parking lot.
"The male operator stated that he left the truck running while he went inside the store. When he returned outside, the truck was gone," said Mattei. "The vehicle was last seen traveling northbound on Route 16 from the Irving parking lot."
About 20 minutes later, Jackson Police Staff Sgt. Nathan Boothby spotted the Tacoma traveling north on Route 16.
"Boothby pursued the stolen Toyota Tacoma northbound on Route 16 into Gorham," said Mattei. "The vehicle collided with a tree in Gorham, where the male operator exited the vehicle and ran into an occupied residence. Officers pursued him into the residence and took him into custody without further incident."
Mattei said Deveno and Michael were identified as the occupants of the red pickup. Deveno's Facebook page indicates that Michael is his significant other.
Mattei said Conway, Jackson and Gorham police are filing a number of charges against Deveno that include theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, reckless conduct, disobeying a police officer and criminal trespass.
Michael will also be charged by Conway Police for her role in allegedly stealing the truck from the North Conway Irving, said Mattei.
Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley said warrants are being sought to charge Deveno with felony receiving stolen property, disobeying a police officer and reckless operation.
“It is my understanding that Deveno was released on personal recognizance the day before for a stolen car charge from the District Court in Conway," said Chief Chris Perley. In addition, "Deveno is a registered sexual offender and had warrants for his arrest pending."
He continued: "'Catch and release' bail reform endangers the police and the public equally. Cases like this are clear and convincing evidence that the current bail system not only fails to ensure lawful behavior by the accused, it needlessly puts us all in harm's way.”
Perley said Boothby chased Deveno for about 19 miles through Pinkham Notch. He said there were times in managing the pursuit that Boothby didn't try to match Deveno's speed so he could drive his cruiser safely.
Mattei said the couple will be held pending a court date.
Gorham Police Chief Adam Marsh said Gorham police are charging Deveno with burglary (for allegedly entering the Gorham house), receiving stolen property, reckless driving, driving after revocation or suspension, and resisting arrest or detention.
According to Marsh, Deveno also has open warrants from Merrimack Police related to charges of receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled drug.
Marsh said Deveno was to be taken to Coos County House of Corrections. A woman who answered the phone at Carroll County House of Corrections said that facility was going to be taking Michael.
Marsh said the charges against the couple are the result of a "team effort" between police departments. "That's the North Country way," said Marsh. "That's how we deal with these situations. We work together."
This isn't the first time in recent memory in Carroll County that a couple has been caught with a stolen car, released only to be allegedly caught shortly after with another stolen vehicle.
Last fall, Ossipee police warned people not to keep their keys in their cars following a recent spate of car thefts, some of which involved a couple who allegedly stole three vehicles in less than 24 hours.
According to police, Ronald Newsome, 40, and Stephanie Newsome, 35, of Milton were caught with three stolen vehicles between 11 p.m. on Sept. 29 and 6 p.m. on Sept. 30. According to police, all three vehicles had the keys in them when they were stolen.
The Newsomes were stopped by Ossipee police in a Mustang that was believed to be stolen; however, they were released as they claimed they were merely passengers and didn’t know it was stolen. Early the next day, Wakefield police stopped them in an allegedly stolen Dodge Ram pickup truck. The couple again was released. That night, the couple was stopped again by New Hampshire State Police in Alton in a Chevy Colorado pickup that was believed to be stolen out of Ossipee.
WMUR recently reported police around the state have been asking the legislature to address a bail reform law passed in 2018 that has been interpreted to allow even violent suspects to be released on bail.
Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) told the Sun Wednesday he filed a bill to address bail issues.
"Exactly why I filed SB-92!!!," said Bradley. "Tightening Bail Statutes."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.