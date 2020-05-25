Berlin — N.H. Fish and Game responded to two separate ATV crashes on the day that trails officially opened in Jericho Mountain State Park.
The first call came in at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, reporting a crash on the Brook Road Trail.
The operator, Kyle Pelletier, 25, of Nashua, had been operating on the trail when he lost control and crashed into a tree suffering a serious, but non-life-threatening injury. The 911 call came in via an unknown third party caller. EMS personnel from Berlin Fire Department were first on scene.
Pelletier was transported from the scene via a rescue UTV and transferred to an awaiting Berlin Emergency Medical Service ambulance. He was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for treatment. The accident is under investigation, but excessive speed is believed to be the primary contributing factor in the crash.
A second, separate rollover crash on the Twista Vista Trail was reported in the park at approximately 10:30 a.m. via 911. The operator was identified as Stephanie Chandonnet, 31, of Brookline.
According to witness statements and evidence at the scene, Chandonnet was traveling downhill when she lost control on a narrow section of trail, rolling over with the ATV landing on top of her.
EMS personnel from Berlin Fire Department were called to the scene. They provided initial treatment and transported her to an awaiting BEMS ambulance. Chandonnet was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital where she was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. Excessive speed is not considered a factor in this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.