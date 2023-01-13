The driver's wearing of a seatbelt and multiple airbag deployment inside this Totota pickup truck helped keep the driver safe from more serious injury when the truck went off the road Jan. 13 and into woods off Route 16 South in Gorham. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Truck crash in woods off Route 16 South in Gorham. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Gorham Fire & EMS push onto a tow platform the truck that crashed into woods Jan. 13 on Route 16 South. (COURTESY PHOTO)
GORHAM — Gorham Fire and EMS responded to Route 16 South around 12:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 for a report of a vehicle off the road and into a tree.
Upon arrival, crews found a pickup truck 50 feet off the road into a tree with heavy damage. The driver of the vehicle was entrapped within the vehicle between the floor and the brake pedal.
Crews performed extensive extrication and were able to remove the driver from the vehicle. Due to the driver's use of a seatbelt and multiple airbag deployment, the driver only sustained minor injuries.
Crews stood by and directed traffic while the vehicle was removed from the area. Gorham Police and NH State Police assisted on scene.
The driver's name has not been released by police. It is unknown if snow on the road or other conditions influenced the crash.
