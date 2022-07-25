MILAN — A 13-year-old received minor injuries in an off-highway recreational vehicle accident Sunday afternoon on the Head Pond Connector Trail.
N.H. Fish and Game received a call at 3:40 p.m. reporting a utility terrain vehicle had rolled over and responded to the scene along with members of both the Milan and Berlin Fire Departments as well as personnel from Berlin EMS.
The rollover involved a single UTV and two occupants.
The adult operator was identified as Nicholas Werhle, age 18, of Bolton, Conn. The passenger was a 13-year-old female.
Based on information gathered at the scene, it appears that the operator lost control of the UTV after failing to negotiate a tight turn. As a result, the UTV subsequently rolled over and the passenger sustained minor injuries.
The rollover only caused minor damage to the UTV and it was able to be driven from the scene. EMS personnel from Berlin EMS ultimately transported the passenger by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further evaluation and treatment.
Both the operator and passenger were wearing a helmet, eye protection and seat harness, which likely prevented more serious injuries.
Operator inattention and unreasonable speed were the primary contributing factors in the rollover.
Werhl was subsequently issued a summons for unreasonable speed.
Fish and Game officials note that when out recreating on the trails, riders must be mindful of trail conditions, potential hazards and other trail users. It is critical for operaters to operate within their own limits while understanding that the trails are being used by both novice and experienced riders.
When recreating on trails, state law requires that “… in all cases speed shall be controlled so that the operator will be able to avoid colliding with any person, vehicle or object.”
