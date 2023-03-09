LANCASTER — The court heard new testimony in the case of the fatal shooting of Christopher Veliz last month in Berlin during a bail hearing for Nomar Ramos-Rivera, who is accused of killing Veliz.
Testimony will continue next week in a hearing that will determine bail conditions for defendant Ramos-Rivera, who remains in custody after the Feb. 3 fatal shooting of Veliz outside 568 Sullivan St. in Berlin.
In Coos Superior Court on Wednesday morning, Judge Peter Bornstein heard state prosecutors and public defenders paint a picture of the scene that led up to the morning shooting around 8 a.m. on one of the coldest days of the winter.
Charges against Ramos-Rivera are second-degree murder and two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
Public defender Simon Mayo presented a case of self-defense by Ramos-Rivera, saying that before the shooting, Veliz purposely hit Ramos-Rivera’s truck and tried to hit Ramos-Rivera and his wife, Loran Leclair, with his car.
Prosecutor Bethany Durand took the lead in the state’s questioning of Detective Sgt. Catherine Shackford of the New Hampshire State Police Major Crimes unit.
Ramos-Rivera sat in the courtroom with an interpreter by his side. He did not testify. Neither he nor his wife, who also did not testify, speaks English as their first language.
Wednesday’s court hearing revealed that police had been called about seven times to 568 Sullivan St. for problems between the residents of the three-floors, mostly those on the first and second floors, between June 1, 2021, and Jan. 23, 2023.
The calls to police were about noise complaints and parking issues. Ramos-Rivera signed a lease on June 1, 2021, and moved into the first-floor apartment. Veliz already lived in the apartment building, on the second floor, with his family.
An incident less than two weeks before the fatal Feb. 3 shooting was highlighted in testimony on Wednesday.
The date was Jan. 23. That’s the day that third-floor resident Wayne Cameron confronted Veliz about the theft of electricity. Cameron noticed his electric bills were higher and he said in court that when he went to check, he found that Veliz’s apartment had been hooked up to Cameron’s electricity source.
Veliz said that landlord Fred Dambrie had given him the OK to do that. When Cameron checked on that with Dambrie, Cameron learned what Veliz said was not true, he testified Wednesday.
Cameron confronted Veliz and told Veliz that he lied. Veliz sucker-punched Cameron and the two men fell to the ground and wrestled.
They got to their feet and the argument was over. Cameron and Veliz separated. The argument did not truly end as Cameron testified that Veliz came outside shortly afterwar holding a pickax. Cameron did not press charges against Veliz.
Dambrie said on the stand that he knew there were problems between the tenants — the men and the women.
On the morning of the shooting, around 7 a.m., Ramos-Rivera and Leclair could hear Veliz shouting profanities to those in his apartment.
Mayo made note of this during the hearing to establish the bad mood Veliz was in before the 8 a.m. altercation between him, Ramos-Rivera and Leclair.
The driveway for the cars that park at 568 Sullivan St. is tight and not wide enough for the Ford Explorer SUV and truck driven by Veliz and Ramos-Rivera, respectively.
On Feb. 3, Ramos-Rivera was backing up the driveway, having dropped their children at the bus stop. Veliz was trying to maneuver his way in the the driveway, too.
“He appeared impatient and made some sort of gesture to her,” testimony revealed about Veliz and Leclair’s interactions.
Veliz’s fiancee, Halie Martinelli, was inside the apartment and heard Veliz call her name.
Leclair called Ramos-Rivera telling him to get his gun because said Veliz had a knife.
The time between the cars in driveway incident and the knife being pulled by Veliz and the shooting by Ramos-Rivera was a matter of seconds.
Veliz was shot four times. The shots were “through and through” Shackford said, meaning there was an entrance wound and an exit wound. The shots went through Veliz’s left hand, left shoulder and two through his chest.
Leclair called police, and Ramos-Rivera went inside to his second-floor apartment and waited for police. He placed the gun, which was registered in his name and properly permitted, on the table and waited.
Berlin Police Sgt. Joseph Priest arrived at the apartment building on Feb. 3 after Berlin Police Officer Dumas. Priest testified Wednesday that he could see that Veliz was shot in the chest. He rolled Veliz to his side and saw the knife that Veliz had been holding on the ground beneath his body, in the snow.
Sitting inside his apartment, Ramos-Rivera told police what happened. He repeatedly said, testimony revealed, that he was scared and acted in self-defense.
Cameron said he did not hear or see anything on the morning of Feb. 3 until he woke up and looked out the window and saw police tape cordoning off the apartment building.
The next hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, March 15, in Coos Superior Court.
