• 1937: Nansen Ski Jump (NSJ) built by Nansen Ski Club, the city of Berlin, as part of a National Youth Administration program (NYA), part of FDR’s New Deal. The jump is the "World's Tallest."
• 1938: NSJ hosts the first U.S. Winter Olympic Trials and holds every major ski jumping competition in the U.S. in the following five decades including four National Championships.
• Nansen Ski Club, in the ensuing decades, have five members enshrined in the U.S Ski Hall of Fame.
• 1985: The last competition is held at the "Big Nansen," with activity suspended due primarily to an aging volunteer base.
• 1988: Jump is officially "abandoned" and sits dormant for decades, with the site becoming completely overgrown and the decking, and judges' stand, deteriorating.
• 2014: "Friends of the Nansen Ski Jump," a grassroots local group, forms and partners with the state of NH (the owner of the jump) to embark on the path of restoring the jump. The "Friends" will later become a committee of the Nansen Ski Club.
• 2015-2017: Site is cleared of all overgrowth, the Jump is "exposed" and re-decked, and on March 4, 2017, former world champion Sarah Hendrickson flies off the jump symbolizing its comeback.
• 2017: Goal of the "Big Nansen Restoration" project evolves into making the jump fully functional once again, not merely a historic icon.
• 2017: The Nansen Ski Jump becomes a state of NH Historic site.
• 2019 (July): The Nansen Ski Jump gets placed on the National Registry of Historic Places.
• 2019 (October): The Nansen Ski Club (NSC) applies for and is granted a $250,000 Northern Borders Regional Commission (NBRC) grant, and raises the required match, to make $312,500 available for the project.
• 2020 (April): NSC enters into a long-term license agreement with the state of NH, which allows for the renovations to take place.
• 2020 (May-August): NSC procures engineering services for the project and the drawings and documents are created for building and bidding purposes.
• 2020 (September): Bids are solicited and are much higher than anticipated, revealing significant shortfalls in funding.
• 2020 (November-December): Approval sought and granted from NBRC to use the funds available for a reduced scope, concentrating on re-profiling the landing hill and building concrete retaining wall.
• 2021 (May) NBRC Work started on the Big Nansen; Also “Small Hills” Project initiated with the help of a $40,000 Northern Forest Outdoor grant award and significant private donations.
• 2021 (July-August): Big Nansen work continued. Bids solicited for “Small Hills” to build two jumps (20 meter & 40 meter). Bids received were too high so project was scaled back to 40-meter jump only.
• 2021 (October-December): Big Nansen landing hill work essentially completed. 39-meter jumping hill completed by contractor and 10-meter “beginner’s” hill built with volunteer equipment & labor.
• 2022 (January): First Jumping event in 37 years to be held on the new “Small Hills” on Jan. 23, 2022. (Eastern Ski Jump Meet) followed three days later with a NH High School Competition.
• 2022-present: Actively fundraising and seeking partners and new "Friends" to join us, in whatever role, to help us in our journey to complete these projects.
Source: Scott Halvorson, treasurer, Friends of Nansen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.