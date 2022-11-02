DUMMER — The Dummer Public Library will be hosting its annual Harvest Soup Supper this year on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 4-7 p.m. at the Town Hall building on Hill Road in Dummer. Come and enjoy a variety of soups, chilis and chowders along with delicious homemade desserts and breads prepared by the locals. This is a family-style dinner that is open to the public and the proceeds help to support the Dummer Public Library. Donations are requested in lieu of a fee. If you have any questions or would be willing to volunteer for this event please contact Heather Canning, the librarian, at 603-449-0995, reach us on our FaceBook page or send us an email at dummerlibrary@gmail.com.
Get the paper in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Berlin Sun eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Berlin Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Latest News
- Coos County State Rep. District 6 two candidates, one seat, William Hatch (i), Jack Unger
- Coos County State Rep. District 2: Arnold Davis (R) and Katie Doherty (D)
- Coos County State Rep. District 7, two candidates, one seat, John Greer, Eamon Kelley
- Coos County State Rep. District 5 two seats open, four candidates
- WMNF welcomes new deputy forest supervisor
- State Senate District 1: Carrie Gendreau and State Rep. Edith Tucker 593
- Executive Council District 1: Joseph Kenney and Dana Hilliard 833
- Voting is Tuesday; polling hours listed
Most Popular
Articles
- Man who filmed niece in Conway bedroom gets year in jail
- STR owner indicted on wrongful voting charge
- Lighted crossings OK'd for North-South Road
- Redstone residents upset over planned Habitat project
- Fryeburg Academy hires from within for new leader
- Food hall-tap house envisioned for Olympia Sports site
- Obituary: Edna A. Drouin Heath
- Former Berlin man indicted in Gorham double murder case
- Obituary: Dayunna Marie Fraser
- Fryeburg Academy head accepts job in N.J.
Images
Videos
Commented
- Michael Corthell: GOP political power emanates from one person, Donald Trump (5)
- Tom Dean: N.H. does not want another election denier, vote Maggie Hassan (4)
- Kenneth Bowers: Biden's reckless, clueless comments could lead us to nuclear war (4)
- Harriet Bicksler: Vote in new pair of shoes with Karoline Leavitt, Don Bolduc (4)
- Jeanne Wright: Exposing kids to vulgar Biden sign on Halloween sickens me (3)
- Bethe McBride: Dems use misinformation, exaggerations to fear monger (3)
- Eugene M. Long: Now is the time to send a leader, Don Bolduc, to Congress (2)
- Bolduc and Hassan pull no punches in first debate (2)
- Leavitt, Pappas trade political barbs in Conway debate (2)
- Richard Davis: Clear answers needed on preserving summit of Mount Washington (2)
- Betsey Phillips: Vote for Democrats up and down the ballot (2)
- Suzanne Nelson: Join Tulsi Garbbard and ditch the failed, corrupt Democrat Party (2)
- Madison selectmen to crack down on STRs, again (2)
- Jonna Carter: The intrepid scientist (2)
- Conrad Bouchard: Lakes region native Bolduc would represent northern N.H. (2)
- Linda Stetson: You may not agree with Biden, but we can't support GOP extremists (2)
- Charlene Brown: Incorrect to pin worldwide inflation problem only on Dems (1)
- Mark Hounsell: The sanctity of life (1)
- STR owner indicted on wrongful voting charge (1)
- Frank McCarthy: Save America by voting for Republicans top to bottom (1)
- District 1 candidates spar over abortion, guns (1)
- Thomas Dougherty: Don Bolduc defends the defenseless against destroying them (1)
- Michael Corthell: Do women really want a far-right misogynist as their senator? (1)
- Sally Hatch: The GOP does not manage the economy well, sows divisions (1)
- Starting Point holds 2nd annual candlelight vigil (1)
- Ossipee: No more ducking dump scales (1)
- Laura Slitt: Food we eat during fairs, holidays proving to be our death sentence (1)
- Gabbard to stump with Bolduc Oct. 17 in North Conway (1)
- Dave Van Note: McCarthy urges you to vote for people who defile democracy (1)
- Planners conditionally OK revised Hilton Garden Inn (1)
- Tim Otterbach: Nearly 80 Dem political signs vandalized along Route 16 in Ossipee (1)
- Wharton Sinkler: Jack Hadam's disturbing screed prods people to greater rage (1)
- Art Micallef: Sen. Bradley changed on STR bill, but he still won't get my vote (1)
- Jefferson-Randolph NHDOT public informational meeting (1)
- Richard P Goss: Republicans create a false message, and hammer, hammer away (1)
- N.H. Senate's STR bill to be discussed today (1)
- Bonnie Kimnach: Without exception, compromise vote to defend the rights to life (1)
- Nancy Martland: Senate needs Tucker's North Country experience (1)
- Berlin state rep candidate withdraws from race (1)
- Richard Davis: Intervale rock maple and now airport hanger will soon be gone (1)
- North Conway Walgreens pharmacy tech honored (1)
- Chuck Phillips: Rep. Edith Tucker did not vote for an income tax (1)
- Lighted crossings OK'd for North-South Road (1)
- Jack T. Hadam: Apparently, I'm a fascist (1)
- Edwina Boose: If you are a woman vote against anyone who wants to control your body (1)
- Madison public hearing on STRs on Wednesday (1)
- Jennifer Holman: Cameras, fines would slow down Albany speeders (1)
- Bruce Borofsky: In this election, Dems offer best opportunity for sane future (1)
- Community Baptist Church of Whitefield hosts harvest supper (1)
- Lovell board to hear storage company appeal Thursday (1)
- Why Pustell, Smith are running for seat in Carroll District 5 (1)
- Fryeburg PFAS-removal system up and running (1)
- Steven Connolly: It will be on Concord if N.H. becomes trash dumping ground (1)
- Biden urges governors to follow his lead on marijuana pardons (1)
- Ray Gilmore: The lost party (1)
- Town engineer suggests building moratorium (1)
- Dave Van Note: Don't vote for Bradley, if you care about your right to vote (1)
- Glenn Cordelli: Education Freedom money has not shortchanged public schools (1)
- Sam Farrington: Solution to floundering Republicans is to vote them out Nov. 8 (1)
- Marsh rips opponent over 'extreme' voting record (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.