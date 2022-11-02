DUMMER — The Dummer Public Library will be hosting its annual Harvest Soup Supper this year on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 4-7 p.m. at the Town Hall building on Hill Road in Dummer. Come and enjoy a variety of soups, chilis and chowders along with delicious homemade desserts and breads prepared by the locals. This is a family-style dinner that is open to the public and the proceeds help to support the Dummer Public Library. Donations are requested in lieu of a fee. If you have any questions or would be willing to volunteer for this event please contact Heather Canning, the librarian, at 603-449-0995, reach us on our FaceBook page or send us an email at dummerlibrary@gmail.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.