CONCORD — New Hampshire’s hunting season for pheasants got underway on Oct. 1 and continues through Dec. 31. This fall, some 10,000 adult ring-necked pheasants will be stocked in all 10 counties with an average of 130 pheasants per site.
The pheasant program relies heavily on cooperative relationships between landowners and bird hunters. Hunters are reminded to respect the land and property owner’s privacy and safety wherever pheasant stocking and hunting are permitted.
In-season stocking days are Oct. 6 and 7, Oct. 13 and14 and Oct. 20 and 21. All pheasant-stocking sites will be closed to pheasant hunting until noon on those days.
Hunters should note there is no pheasant-stocking site in Marlborough this year and they should investigate nearby sites in the towns of Mont Vernon and Lyndeborough.
The full list of towns to be stocked, including road names, can be viewed athuntnh.com/hunting/pheasant.html. Printed location lists are also available at N.H. Fish and Game headquarters and regional offices.
All pheasant hunters are urged to follow these basic safety guidelines:
Wear hunter orange on your head, back and chest.
Control your firearm muzzle at all times.
Always wear safety glasses.
Know where your hunting partners are at all times.
Shoot only within your zone of fire.
Be sure of your target and what is beyond.
Always keep your hunting dog under control.
“Please keep safety top of mind,” said Fish and Game’s Small Game and Pheasant Project Leader Karen Bordeau, “and also take the time to thank landowners. Your hunting ethics on their property in conjunction with your thoughtfulness will help keep these private lands open for hunting.”
Fish and Game asks hunters to refrain from training dogs at release sites during the two days prior to Oct. 1. Dog training flushes pheasants from release sites, often onto posted property or other areas not suitable for hunting.
Pheasant hunters must purchase a $31 pheasant license, in addition to the regular New Hampshire hunting license or non-resident New Hampshire small game license. Licenses can be purchased athuntnh.comor from any Fish and Game license agent. Pheasants are purchased exclusively with revenues from the sale of pheasant licenses.
For more information on hunting in New Hampshire, including online license and permit sales, visithuntnh.com/hunting.
