ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center offers outdoor adventure mixed with education and entertainment at"Beyond the Valley Adventure Fest: Stories from Caves, Climbs and Crevasses". This special event features presenters sharing adventures from around the globe on Friday, Sept 16, from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 17, from 7 to 9 p.m.
Ledge Brewing Co. in Intervale will host Friday night’s presentations from 5 to 9 p.m. In addition to the Ledge’s tasty beverages, Tin Can Co. food truck will be on-site selling their savory and sweet nomad cuisine. Three speakers are scheduled for Friday, Josh Laskin, Jordan Cargill and Sarah Garlick.
Josh Laskin will present “Skiing Adventures in Kyrgyzstan”. Laskin is a photographer and writer wholeft his corporate job in 2015, backpacking across Europe and Northern Africa and riding his beat-up '99 BMW motorcycle across the United States before making his home in the White Mountains.
Jordan Cargillhas explored the globe, guided on three continents, and put up first ascents and descents. Hewill discuss “Ice, Rock and BIG packs: Tales from Denai & the Alaska Range”.
The second night of the event will take place at Kennett High School in North Conway from 7 to 9 p.m. and will feature two speakers, Enock Glidden and keynote speaker Mark Jenkins.
Born with Spina Bifida Enock Glidden is a disabled athlete, adventurer, motivational speaker, and advocate for others with disabilities.Enock Glidden joins Jenkins on Saturday evening for his presentation "How Can I? My Ascent of El Capitan."
Rounding out the event is, National Geographic Explorer and writer, foreign correspondent and author, Mark Jenkins presenting his keynote "Vietnam Underground: the Viet Cong, Spelunkers and the Largest Cave in the World."
Jenkins is an award-winning journalist covering adventure, geopolitics and the environment. He has over 50 globe-trotting expeditions under his belt and is the author of four highly-acclaimed books, “A Man’s Life", “The Hard Way,” “To Timbuktu” and “Off the Map.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.