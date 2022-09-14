ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center offers outdoor adventure mixed with education and entertainment at "Beyond the Valley Adventure Fest: Stories from Caves, Climbs and Crevasses". This special event features presenters sharing adventures from around the globe on Friday, Sept 16, from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 17, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Ledge Brewing Co. in Intervale will host Friday night’s presentations from 5 to 9 p.m. In addition to the Ledge’s tasty beverages, Tin Can Co. food truck will be on-site selling their savory and sweet nomad cuisine. Three speakers are scheduled for Friday, Josh Laskin, Jordan Cargill and Sarah Garlick.

