COLUMBIA — The Great North Woods Center for the Arts, 1993 U.S. Route 3,Columbia is hosting two arts and crafts fairs this fall, on Sept. 24 and the second on Oct. 15. Both fairs will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and admission and parking on site are free.
Several activities are planned for the fairs, including two cooking contests.
The September contest is “Your Favorite Pumpkin or Squash Recipe,” and “Your Favorite Soup, Chowder or Chili Recipe” is the challenge for October.
“This is a fun chance to win a first, second, or third place award, either awarded by the judges, or the People’s Choice awards,” said coordinator Donna Jordan. “Last year, the October soup and chowder contest was pretty popular, and so this year we decided to include a cooking contest at all three of our fairs.”
The first fair was held in July with a summer berry dessert contest that included many entries.
Jordan said that fair-goers can consider having lunch at the fair, with hot dogs and beans from the concessions, and include the pumpkin/squash in September or soup, chowder or chili in October.
The cooking contests feature the best that local cooks have to offer on a cool fall day. A single serving of each entry is sold at the concessions for $3 each, or purchase three items for $5. Each purchase will include a ticket for voting in the People’s Choice contest.
All vendors' spots, indoors and on the patio, are now sold out, said Jordan, but there is plenty of space outdoors if anyone is interested in setting up on the grassy areas.
“We start with the spots closest to the building for the outdoor vendor spaces, and then will move on to the bigger fields if we need to,” she said.
Do you think you have the perfect recipe for pumpkin or squash for the September fair, or for soup, chowder or chili for the October fair? Bring your entry to the concession stand by 10 a.m. on Sept. 24 or Oct. 15 to enter.
Judges will determine awards at 11:30 a.m., and the People’s Choice voting will be counted at 1 p.m. (unless all entries sell out before that time.)
For the Judges’ Awards, three judges will determine first, second and third place. Winners will be announced by noon. Sales of your contribution will begin as soon as they arrive. You do not have to be present to win, as long as your contact information is included with your entry.
For more on the fall arts and crafts fairs, or contests, contact organizer Donna Jordan at (603) 246-8998.
