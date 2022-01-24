Obituary: Timothy Mark Tilton

Timothy Mark Tilton, 83, of Gorham, N.H., passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at his home on Jan. 16, 2022. He was born on Aug. 26, 1938, in Portsmouth, N.H., the son of the late Sterlyn and Katherine (Donovan) Tilton. Raised in Portsmouth, he was a graduate of Portsmouth High School, where he participated in football, basketball and track. He continued his academic and football career at the University of New Hampshire and received his Masters in Education at the University of Southern Maine.
Mark was a passionate educator and coach for 43 years, touching the lives of many young people. Beginning at Berlin High School in 1964, Mark was instrumental in building successful football and basketball programs at the youth and high school levels. He was involved with the Shriner’s Hospital having coached in three Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl games. After an accomplished career at Berlin, he moved onto New Hampton School in New Hampton, N.H. in 1986. There, Mark was part of four football championships and five basketball championships, including two as Head Coach in Men’s Basketball and three in Women’s Basketball, winning his last at 68 years old before retiring to his log cabin in Gorham, N.H. with his wife Sandy in 2007. In his retirement years, Mark volunteered as a coach in Berlin and Gorham and helped coach the C.H.A.D. All-Star Football Team. He was also a volunteer coach and teacher for the Lawrence, Mass. Boys Club ABA Camp for 30 years. In recognition of his lifelong contributions, Mark was inducted into three Halls of Fame including the Lawrence, Mass. Boys’ Club Hall of Fame, the New Hampton School Athletic Hall of Fame and the NHIAA Coaches Hall of Fame.
In his Berlin years, Mark’s hobbies included jogging, having run numerous marathons as well as the Mount Washington Road Race. He took pride in participating in the development of many youth programs including Special Olympics. In recent years, he enjoyed puttering around the Cabin, assisting local basketball programs and solving the worlds’ problems with the boys at his weekly MacDonald’s meetings. But his true pride and joy was spending time with his nine grandchildren, all of whom received words of wisdom on a weekly basis.
Family includes his wife Sandra (Milburn) Tilton of Gorham, N.H.; four children: Jennifer McMahon and husband James of New Hampton, N.H., Jon Tilton and wife Tami of Groveland, Mass., Paul Tilton and wife Susan of West Barnstable, Mass., and Jay Tilton and wife Darcy of Exeter, N.H. He was “Poppy” to nine grandchildren: Liam, Kay, Owen, and T.J. McMahon, Molly, Zeb, Emma, Zack, and Cameron Tilton. Other survivors include his sister Joan Azulay of Austin, Texas; and several nephews.
Services will be private. A Celebration of Life, open to the public, will be announced at a later date. Donations may be made in Mark’s memory to either C.H.A.D. (CHAD East-West Football) or to the Lawrence Boys Club in Lawrence, Mass. (lawrencebgc.com). View the online guestbook at www.bryantfuneralhome.net.
