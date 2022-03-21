Therese S. DiPesa, 93, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at her home.
She was born in Berlin on May 11, 1928, the daughter of Simeon and Rose (Couture) Grenier, where she was raised.
She did live in several different places throughout her working career, mostly in Florida and Wyoming. Theresa was employed with the James River Corporation, and also as a teacher in the Milford, N.H., school system prior to her retirement.
She liked gardening, hunting and fishing, and enjoyed her volunteer work at the Notre Dame Arena and the Guardian Angel Parish for their spaghetti suppers.
Her family includes her sister Jeannine Coulombe of Berlin; brothers Victor Grenier of Nashua, N.H., and Donald Grenier of Nashua; nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Nicholas DiPesa, and siblings Raymond Grenier, Lorraine Lettre and Maurice Grenier.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 1 p.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Interment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, on March 24, 2022, from 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., prior to the Mass.
Donations in her memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.